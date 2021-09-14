Global Thick Film Materials Markets, 2021-2026: Solar Cells Segment to Grow from $5.2 Billion in 2021 to $7.6 Billion by 2026 / Electronic Components Segment to grow to $3.7 billion by 2026

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thick Film Materials Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for thick film materials should grow from $14.9 billion in 2021 to $21.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report presents an overview of the global market for the thick film materials, with analyses of global market trends based on data from 2020 and estimates for 2021 and 2026 with CAGR projections for the forecast period.
Thick film materials are used to manufacture circuit boards, photovoltaic cells, sensors, automotive parts, LTCC (low-temperature co-fired ceramic) and other electronic products. Thick film materials, also called ink, are available as pastes; they are manufactured by mixing, kneading and dispersing metal powders, glass powders and inorganic oxides with an organic solvent.
The functionality and properties of the products depend on the type of raw materials used in their manufacturing. The expansion of the electronics, automotive, medical, defense and other industries should drive growth in the market for thick film materials.
This report will cover the thick films materials industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, types, applications and ongoing trends.
The report discusses technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that affect the market. Further, it analyzes the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for thick film materials and their current trends within the industry.
The report also discusses product types such as conductor paste, resistor paste, dielectric paste and other products, as well as applications such as circuit boards, electronic components, LTCC and HTCC, sensors, heaters, photovoltaics, thermal printers, automotive, etc.
Finally, the report offers detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for thick film materials.
Key Findings
- Thick film materials market for solar cells should grow from $5.2 billion in 2021 to $7.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
- Thick film materials market for electronic components should grow from $2.7 billion in 2021 to $3.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Report Includes:
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Coverage of history and technological milestones in the thick film processing industry
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for thick film materials by application, type, and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers, including Heraeus Holding, DuPont, Sun Chemical Corp., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ferro Corp., and Lord Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market Trends
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Key Industry Developments
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4: Technology Background
- History of Thick Film Processing
- Patents
- Market by Thickness
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Conductor Paste
- Resistor Paste
- Dielectric Paste
- Others
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application
- End Uses of Thick Film Materials
- Electronic Devices
- Optoelectronic Devices
- Energy Devices
- Sensing Devices
- Applications
- Solar Cells
- Electronic Components
- Circuit Boards
- LTCC (Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramics)
- Automotive and Sensors
- Other Applications
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Thick Film Materials
- The Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Major Developments
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
- Arraycom (India) Ltd.
- DuPont
- Ferro Corp.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Indium Corp.
- Inseto
- Lord Corp.
- Noritake Co. Ltd.
- NovaCentrix
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.
- Sun Chemical Corp.
