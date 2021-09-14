Mvix Launches Hardware Refresh and Lifetime Warranty Program for BrightSign Players

STERLING, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mvix, a leading provider of Enterprise Digital Signage Solutions and a BrightSign integrated partner, has launched a unique sustainability program for mission-critical digital signage projects. As part of this program, Mvix will provide enhanced SLAs on implementation support, coupled with free digital signage player replacements every three years.

Targeted at enterprise-scale deployments, this initiative is intended to enable high system uptime, operational efficiency, and continuous business innovation. This unique program, aptly branded as "Signature Care", is a first-of-its kind for its clients leveraging BrightSign digital signage players with Mvix cloud-based digital signage software. Available throughout the U.S., Canada, and regions within Latin America, the new Signature Care program provides phone-based priority support as well as premium services: accelerated issue resolution, advanced device replacements, lifetime warranty, and free system replacements every three years.

The services are designed to reduce downtime, enhance forward compatibility with newer signage technologies, and reduce overall network maintenance costs. The goal of the hardware refresh program is to provide clients with the latest BrightSign signage players with an updated operating system. Hardware refresh ensures clients compatibility with the latest content technology and new network paradigms.

Jeff Hastings at BrightSign said, "This program created by Mvix is truly groundbreaking and destined to be a huge success. BrightSign is proud to be involved with such an innovative new service that will surely open up new possibilities within the digital signage marketplace."

The Signature Care service will be provided as an add-on bundle with Mvix cloud software licenses for BrightSign digital signage players. Designed for high-demand projects, Signature Care provides an unlimited incident support structure with proactive (advanced replacement) media player replacements to minimize downtime.

"By replacing the signage players every three years, we will keep our client networks up to date and synchronous with the most current, state-of-the-art technologies," stated Mike Kilian, VP of Client Relations at Mvix. "All digital signage projects covered under the Signature Care program are backed by our guaranteed 36-month replacement policy. It offers an incredible value for our Enterprise clients. Digital signage network robustness and stability is key to achieving ROI for our Enterprise clients, and this program drives that outcome."

Marking its 16th anniversary this year, Mvix is a leading vendor of end-to-end digital signage solutions. Today, over 18,000 clients including NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, Nike, and Virginia Tech rely on the Mvix platform to power hundreds of screens across their campuses.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading digital signage provider, specializing in end-to-end full-service solutions backed by its award-winning digital signage software that offers unique value to clients all over the world. For more information, contact Mvix at 866.310.4923 or visit: www.mvix.com

Related Images











Image 1: Mvix Logo





Mvix Content Rich Digital Signage









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment