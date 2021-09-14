Nitric Acid Market Size to Reach USD 27,536.9 Million by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nitric acid market size is expected to reach USD 27,536.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The booming automotive industry in developing nations has led to high consumption of this acid which in turn will bode well for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a published report. The market size stood at USD 22,268.1 million in 2019.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Nitric Acid Market are:

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Nutrien (Saskatoon, Canada)

DuPont (Delaware, U.S.)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Omnia Holdings Limited (Gauteng, South Africa)

Dyno Nobel (Brisbane, Australia)

Enaex S.A. (Santiago, Chile)

Sasol (Johannesburg, South Africa)

LSB Industries (Oklahoma, U.S.)

Ixom (Victoria Australia)

Other Key Players





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nitric-acid-market-104566





Key Market Driver :

Surging Construction Activities to Enable Speedy Expansion

The increasing application of the HNO3 agriculture industry for the manufacturing of fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, and nitro phosphate will foster the healthy growth of the market. The utilization of fertilizers to increase crop yield and serve the rising population's needs will spur opportunities for the nitric acid industry.

Furthermore, the growing disposable income of consumers has subsequently boosted the demand for organic and quality food, thereby aiding the market growth. The surging construction activities will consequently accelerate the development of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, Toluene di-isocyanate (TDI), a HNO3 intermediate, is used to manufacture polyurethane foams, wood and floor coatings, and insulation materials. The improving lifestyle of consumers and increasing renovation activities will contribute significantly to the market growth. Besides, new governmental infrastructure projects will bolster the nitric acid market growth.





Disturbed Supply Chain to Affect HNO3 Production Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic had a drastic impact on industries, causing temporary shutdown of manufacturing and trade activities. The declined demand and production have disrupted the supply chain. Moreover, the momentary halt on automotive production has led to reduced demand for this type of acid, thus hampering this market. However, the rising application of plastic in the medical industry will favor development of the market. The growing demand for PPE kits has led to high production of plastics, propelling market growth for nitric acid.





Regional Analysis :

Thriving Agriculture Industry to Drive Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest nitric acid market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for HNO3 from various end-use industries, including automobile, agriculture, and construction. The growing population coupled with increasing crop production in countries such as India, China, and Japan, will incite the market's development. China dominated the market due to rapidly growing population, rising infrastructure projects, along with an increase in middle-class income. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period due to the growing demand for fuel efficient and environmentally-friendly lightweight automobiles from consumers.





Key Development :

October 2019: LSB Industries, Inc., signed a new long term nitric acid supply contract with customers. The agreement will include the supply of 70 KT to 100 KT nitric acid annually.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/nitric-acid-market-104566





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nitric Acid Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Nitric Acid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Volume/Value) Fertilizers Nitrobenzene Adipic Acid Toluene Di-isocyanate Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/nitric-acid-market-104566





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Chelating Agents Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Sodium Gluconate, Organophosphonates, EDTA & HEDTA, EDDS, GLDA, IDS & MGDA, NTA, and Glucoheptonates), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Household, Institutional & Industrial Cleaning Product, Chemical Processing, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Photo Application, Consumer Product, Textile, Metal), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Caustic Soda Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Organics, Alumina, Soaps, Water Treatment, Food, Inorganics, Paper & Pulp, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cyclohexanone Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Caprolactam, Adipic Acid, Solvents, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245





Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™