Global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market size to accumulate USD 15990 million by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, global gasoline direct injection (GDI) market size was worth USD 8631.5 million in 2020 and is slated to register 9.2% CAGR during 2021-2027, thereby accumulating USD 15990 million by the end of study period.

It further elaborates each market segment with respect to type ambit and application spectrum to throw light on micro & macro facets. A top to bottom analysis of the regional landscape with respect to revenue garnered, growth trends, and opportunities is entailed in the study as well.

Furthermore, it offers valuable insights about competitive hierarchy, inclusive of list of renowned players with business profile and product/service portfolio, alongside the latest product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and popular expansion strategies.

Benefits provided by gasoline direct injection system, including improvised engine performance & thermal efficiency, engine downsizing, turbocharging, high fuel efficiency, and significant emission reduction abilities is propelling the industry progression.

In addition, stringent government rules to minimize vehicular emissions is further adding traction to the overall market size.

For the unversed, gasoline direct injection (GDI) system, also referred as petrol direct injection (PDI), is a type of fuel injection which operates by using a common fuel line to directly inject highly pressurized gasoline into the combustion chamber of each cylinder.

While funding towards R&D by players to enhance the technology will stimulate the industry outlook, high GDI systems costs, along with growing popularity of electric vehicles are likely to pose as major challenges in the business sphere in the ensuing years.

Enlisting market segmentations

Based on type, worldwide gasoline direct injection system industry is bifurcated into four-cylinder GDI, six-cylinder GDI, and others, whereas, segmentation on the basis of application includes light trucks, and passenger vehicles.

Regional Overview

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the key regions considered to understand the industry trends during the forecast period. Among these, North America is speculated to have 35% of the total market share in the recent past.

Competitive hierarchy

The prominent players operating in worldwide gasoline direct injection (GDI) system marketplace are Keihin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Stanadyne LLC, Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.), DENSO Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and Hitachi Ltd.

