Insights on the Refractive Surgery Devices Global Market to 2028 - by Application, Product. End-use and Geography

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Myopia, Astigmatism), by Product (Lasers, Aberrometers), by End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refractive surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 290.8 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have started spending more time on digital devices. The trend of working from home has contributed to an increase in eyestrain, dry eye, and myopia. Furthermore, the growth of the geriatric population has increased the demand for refractive surgery devices. According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the geriatric population would be about 72 million individuals by 2030.



Refractive surgery allows a person to be more independent by eliminating the need for spectacles or contact lenses. Consumers have managed their personal spending and emphasized health and wellbeing during the pandemic, which has increased the demand for refractive surgery devices. Whereas the market for refractive surgery devices is being hindered in developing countries due to a shortage of surgical equipment to address refractive defects.



Many companies in the refractive surgery devices sector have moved their focus to the development of advanced refractive surgery devices and are conducting various research programs for the same. As per the World Health Organization, the cost of uncorrected refractive error in terms of direct and indirect global productivity loss is estimated to be USD 269 billion. Myopia is the leading cause of distance refractive error, according to current estimations and demographic trends, and will likely remain so in the future. Therefore, a growing unaddressed patient pool with refractive errors is expected to contribute to the demand for refractive surgery, which is expected to propel the overall market growth.



Refractive Surgery Devices Market Report Highlights

By application, the myopia segment held the largest share of 27.1% in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the cases of myopia globally

Based on product, the lasers segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.9% in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as it is a safest and quickest refractive surgery

In terms of end use, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the convenience, closeness, and reduced costs for patients and insurer

The hospitals end-use segment held the largest share of nearly 37.0% in 2020 due to the growing number of hospitals in emerging countries and the adoption of refractive surgery devices

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 10.0% over the forecast period due to the rising number of optical disorders in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Application outlook

2.2.2. Product outlook

2.2.3. End-use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Refractive Surgery Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising geriatric population

3.4.1.2. Increased screen time

3.4.1.3. Technological advancements

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of surgery

3.4.2.2. Post-surgery complications/risk

3.5. Refractive Surgery Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Refractive Surgery Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Myopia

4.1.2. Hyperopia

4.1.3. Astigmatism

4.1.4. Presbyopia

4.1.5. Dry eyes

4.2. Application Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market by Application Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Myopia

4.5.1.1. Myopia market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD million)

4.5.2. Hyperopia

4.5.2.1. Hyperopia market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Astigmatism

4.5.3.1. Astigmatism market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Presbyopia

4.5.4.1. Presbyopia market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Dry eyes

4.5.5.1. Dry eyes market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Refractive Surgery Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Lasers

5.1.2. Microkeratome

5.1.3. Aberrometers

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Product Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market by Product Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. Lasers

5.5.1.1. Laser market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Microkeratome

5.5.2.1. Microkeratome market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million

5.5.3. Aberrometers

5.5.3.1. Aberrometers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.4. Others

5.5.4.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Refractive Surgery Devices: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Ambulatory surgery centers

6.1.3. Ophthalmology clinics

6.2. End-use Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market by End-use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028for the following

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.1.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.5.2.1. Ambulatory surgery centers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Ophthalmology Clinics

6.5.3.1. Ophthalmology clinic market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Refractive Surgery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020

8.3.4. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

8.3.4.1. Company overview

8.3.4.2. Financial performance

8.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.5. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

8.3.5.1. Company overview

8.3.5.2. Financial performance

8.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.6. Alcon

8.3.6.1. Company overview

8.3.6.2. Financial performance

8.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.7. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

8.3.7.1. Company overview

8.3.7.2. Financial performance

8.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.8. Quantel Medical

8.3.8.1. Company overview

8.3.8.2. Financial performance

8.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.9. Topcon Corporation

8.3.9.1. Company overview

8.3.9.2. Financial performance

8.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.10. TOPCON CORPORATION

8.3.10.1. Company overview

8.3.10.2. Financial performance

8.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.11. Essilor

8.3.11.1. Company overview

8.3.11.2. Financial performance

8.3.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.12. NIDEK CO., LTD.

8.3.12.1. Company overview

8.3.12.2. Financial performance

8.3.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.13. SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions

8.3.13.1. Company overview

8.3.13.2. Financial performance

8.3.13.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ap7nuw