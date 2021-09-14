The Worldwide Serverless Security Industry is Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Serverless Security Market by Service Model (BaaS and FaaS), Security Type (Data, Network, Perimeter, and Application), Deployment Mode (Public and Private), Organization Size (SMEs and Large enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher forecasts the global Serverless security market size to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during 2021-2026.

Serverless architectures are prone to several security risks such as event injection, broken authentication, insecure deployment settings, over-privileged function permission and roles, insufficient logging and monitoring, improper exception handling, and vulnerability management. These act as major drivers for the Serverless security market.

Among security type, network security segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Network security is the technique of securing networks from advanced threats on the serverless architecture. Sophisticated threats are negatively impacting the serverless computing platform by evading network defenses and targeting vulnerabilities in the system. With the growth in cloud adoption, the chances of misconfigurations have increased significantly. Serverless security helps monitor serverless applications to prevent unauthorized access and misuse of networking resources. The key trends that contribute to the serverless network security market growth are the growing usage of cloud computing services and serverless architectures. Hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The adoption of serverless security among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing demand for cloud automation and serverless models, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises are heavily investing in advanced technology to increase the company's overall productivity and efficiency. With the ever-increasing amount of data, large enterprises need to invest in IT and security infrastructure. The shift of large enterprises to DevOps and microservices architectures has become more eminent. Hence, large enterprises are implementing serverless security to mitigate serverless security risks such as event injection, broken authentication, insecure app secret storage, and improper exception handling.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC experiences considerable security spending owing to the ever-growing threat landscape of the region. APAC is expected to provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The untapped potential markets, high penetration of advanced technologies, growth in application development in various industries, and economic developments and government regulations are expected to drive the serverless security market during the forecast period. An increasing number of organizations in APAC are migrating their legacy data center processes to a serverless environment. This causes problems such as insecure configuration, function permissions, and event data injection, thereby driving the need for serverless security. Increasing advancements in mobility and cloud adoption and growing mandatory compliances with government regulations to resolve data security issues have forced enterprises to adopt serverless security solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Serverless Security Market

4.2 Market, by Service Model

4.3 Market, by Security Type

4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode

4.5 Market, by Organization Size

4.6 Serverless Security Market, by Vertical

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Misconfiguration to Boost the Growth of Serverless Security

5.2.1.2 Compliance Concerns in Traditional Cloud Computing

5.2.1.3 Future of Microservices Lies in Serverless and Function-As-A-Service

5.2.1.4 Lack of Security Tools and Processes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness Toward Serverless Resources, Serverless Architecture, Serverless Security and Strategy

5.2.2.2 Distrust and Weak Collaboration Among Enterprises and Serverless Security Service Providers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Migration to Serverless Technology to Give an Opportunity for Serverless Security

5.2.3.2 New Marketplaces for Serverless Functions

5.2.3.3 Usage of Edge Computing with Serverless Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cost-Efficiency for Long-Running Computation

5.2.4.2 Challenges in Proving Compliance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.4 Serverless Security Ecosystem

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.5.2 Cloud Computing

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Revenue Shift: Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Serverless Security Market, by Service Model

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Drivers, by Service Model

6.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Service Model

6.2 Function-As-A-Service

6.3 Backend-As-As-Service

7 Serverless Security Market, by Security Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Drivers, by Security Type

7.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Security Type

7.2 Data Security

7.3 Application Security

7.4 Network Security

7.5 Perimeter Security

7.6 Other Security Types

8 Serverless Security Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Drivers, by Organization Size

8.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Organization Size

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Serverless Security Market, by Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Drivers, by Deployment Model

9.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Deployment Model

9.2 Public Cloud

9.3 Private Cloud

10 Serverless Security Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Market Drivers, by Vertical

10.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Vertical

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Telecom

10.4 Retail and Ecommerce

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services

10.7 Energy and Utility

10.8 Media and Entertainment

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Serverless Security Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Key Market Developments

12.3.1 Product Launches

12.3.2 Deals

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

12.5 Market Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

12.6 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.7 Ranking of Key Players in the Serverless Security Market, 2021

12.8 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.8.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

12.8.2 Stars

12.8.3 Pervasive Players

12.8.4 Emerging Leaders

12.8.5 Participants

12.9 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.10 Business Strategy Excellence

12.11 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12.12 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.12.1 Progressive Companies

12.12.2 Responsive Companies

12.12.3 Dynamic Companies

12.12.4 Starting Blocks

12.13 Right to Win

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Amazon Web Services

13.1.2 Palo Alto Networks

13.1.3 Microsoft

13.1.4 Google

13.1.5 Imperva

13.1.6 Aqua Security

13.1.7 Signal Sciences

13.1.8 Rackspace

13.1.9 Micro Focus

13.1.10 Serverless

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Ibm

13.2.2 Sophos

13.2.3 Cisco

13.2.4 Fortinet

13.2.5 Oracle

13.2.6 Check Point

13.2.7 Cloudflare

13.2.8 Sysdig

13.3 Startup/Sme Profiles

13.3.1 Deepfence

13.3.2 Stackery

13.3.3 Stackpath

13.3.4 Lumigo

13.3.5 Thundra

13.3.6 Snyk

13.3.7 Alcide

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

