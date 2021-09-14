Secure Access Service Edge Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering (Network as a Service and Security as a Service), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global secure access service edge (SASE) market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 to USD 4.1 Billion by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4% from 2021 to 2026.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market

Large enterprises account for a higher market share in terms of revenue in the global SASE market. Large enterprises are reshaping their security policies and architecture to incorporate SASE tools to protect critical assets from various cyber-attacks. Large enterprises were the early adopters of SASE due to the cost advantage, as they have a huge workforce and associated networking devices, which are susceptible to identity-related risk. SMEs have to focus on their budget constraints; hence, they prefer cloud-based solutions available in the market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on region, the SASE market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The SASE market in APAC is expected to gain traction during the forecast period due to the rise in the adoption of mobile, web, and BYOD applications, as well as government regulations to protect consumer data. Growth is due to the increase in demand for cloud-based applications and the rise in need for effective security solutions across verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Secure Access Service Edge Market

4.2 Market, by Offering

4.3 Market, by Organization Size

4.4 Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions

4.5 Market Investment Scenario, by Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for a Unified Network Security Architecture with the Capabilities of Sd-Wan, Swg, Ztna, and Fwaas

5.2.1.2 Lack of Security Tools and Processes

5.2.1.3 Mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Laws

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Cloud Resources, Cloud Security Architecture, and Sd-Wan Strategy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Services Among SMEs

5.2.3.2 Growing Mobile Workforce

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Enterprises About the Benefits of Sase Solutions

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Cisco

5.5.2 Aryaka

5.5.3 Zscaler

5.6 Regulatory Landscape

5.6.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.6.2 Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act

5.6.3 Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk

5.6.4 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.6.5 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.7 Market Ecosystem

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Pricing Analysis

6 Secure Access Service Edge Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Offering, 2016-2026

6.2 Network as a Service

6.2.1 Network as a Service: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Network as a Service: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, Network as a Service, 2016-2026

6.3 Security as a Service

6.3.1 Security as a Service: Secure Access Service Edge Market Drivers

6.3.2 Security as a Service: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, Security as a Service, 2016-2026

7 Secure Access Service Edge Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size, 2016-2026

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses: Secure Access Service Edge Drivers

7.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, 2016-2026

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, Large Enterprises, 2016-2026

8 Secure Access Service Edge Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vertical, 2016-2026

8.2 Government

8.2.1 Government: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact

8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, Government, 2016-2026

8.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Secure Access Service Edge Market Drivers

8.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, Bfsi, 2016-2026

8.4 Retail and E-Commerce

8.4.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers

8.4.2 Retail and Ecommerce: COVID-19 Impact

8.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, Retail and Ecommerce, 2016-2026

8.5 It and Ites

8.5.1 It and Ites: Secure Access Service Edge Market Drivers

8.5.2 It and Ites: COVID-19 Impact

8.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, It and Ites, 2016-2026

8.6 Other Verticals

8.6.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, Other Verticals, 2016-2026

9 Secure Access Service Edge Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Structure

10.3 Historical Revenue Analysis

10.4 Market Evaluation Framework

10.5 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

10.6 Ranking of Key Players

10.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.7.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology

10.7.2 Stars

10.7.3 Emerging Leaders

10.7.4 Pervasive Players

10.7.5 Participants

10.8 Competitive Benchmarking

10.8.1 Company Product Footprint

10.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.9.1 New Product Launches

10.9.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Cisco

11.1.2 Vmware

11.1.3 Fortinet

11.1.4 Palo Alto Networks

11.1.5 Akamai

11.1.6 Zscaler

11.1.7 Cloudflare

11.1.8 Cato Networks

11.1.9 Versa Networks

11.1.10 Forcepoint

11.1.11 Broadcom

11.1.12 Check Point

11.1.13 Mcafee

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Citrix

11.2.2 Netskope

11.2.3 Perimeter 81

11.2.4 Open Systems

11.2.5 Aryaka

11.2.6 Proofpoint

11.2.7 Secucloud

11.2.8 Aruba Networks

11.2.9 Juniper Networks

11.2.10 Verizon

11.2.11 Sonicwall

11.2.12 Barracuda Networks

11.2.13 Twingate

12 Adjacent Markets

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsafwt