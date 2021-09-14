United States $286.7 Bn Revenue Cycle Management Markets to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. revenue cycle management market size is projected to reach USD 286.7 billion by 2028. This market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.
An increase in pressure on healthcare providers to implement revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, the rise in adoption of Consumer-driven Healthcare (CDH) accounts, and growth in the number of collaborations in the market are the major factors driving the industry growth.
The integrated product type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70% in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. These systems provide seamless access to clinical data from Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and similar databases.
For instance, according to a news article published by Cerner Corp. in 2020, fully integrated EHR systems provided by the company are proving to be beneficial and providing improvements in the RCM systems at the San Juan Regional Medical Center. Hence, the rising adoption of integrated systems is likely to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of delivery mode, the web-based segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. Key factors responsible for this growth included affordability, rapid Return on Investment (RoI), and ease of deployment of these systems. On the other hand, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
Based on sourcing, the outsourcing segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. There is a rise in the demand for services outsourcing during the Covid-19 pandemic owing to the rapidly increasing inpatient volume, claim fluctuations and staff productivity.
U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Highlights
- The market was valued at USD 120.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period
- In 2020, the services segment is predicted to account for the largest market share growing at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028
- This growth is credited to the increased demand for service outsourcing due to the dearth of skilled labor, shortage of resources, and rising healthcare costs in the U.S.
- The software segment is also projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption and penetration of software-based solutions in the market
- In 2020, the integrated systems product type segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the increasing demand for these systems to eliminate human errors and speeding up the administrative functions
U.S. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Variables, Trends & Scope
- Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
- Regulatory Framework
- Reimbursement framework
- Regulatory Modifications Influencing Radiology Reimbursement
- Regulatory Modifications Influencing Cardiology Reimbursement
- Preparing for Value-Based Reimbursement in Oncology Practices
- Standards & Compliances
Market Dynamics
- Market Driver Analysis
- Technological Advancements
- Increase in Outsourcing of RCM
- Increasing Adoption of mhealth
- Growth of High-deductible Health Plans (HDHPs)
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Increasing Payer Partnerships
- Lack of Professionals to Handle RCM Processes
- Market Opportunities
- The U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Analysis Tools
- The U.S. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market - PEST Analysis
- Industry Analysis - Porter's
- Pricing Trends, by Physician Specialty
- Product Adoption Patterns Analysis
- Technology Trends in the RCM
- Covid-19 Impact on the U.S. RCM Market
The U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Competitive Analysis
- Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
- Healthcare veteran launched HealthRev Partners
- Waystar Health launched Hubble
- R1 RCM, Inc. launched R1 Professional
- SOC Telemed launched RCM service offering
- Mastercard launched new unit for healthcare billing and data security
- Homecare Home-base launched new RCM tool
- Apprio, Inc. introduced ApprioHealth
- The SSI Group, Inc. launched a new machine learning capability for predicting payor remittance
- Healthcare Administrative Partners launched MIPS Measure Assurance Services
- Patientco launched PatientWalletSM
- Vendor Landscape
- Key company market share analysis, 2020
- Company market position analysis
- Market Differentiators
- Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
- Investment
- Partnership
- Merger & Acquistion
- List of key emerging companies' /technology disruptors/innovators
Company Profiles
- The SSI Group, Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- Cerner Corporation
- Mckesson Corporation
- Athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital Fund Management, L.L.C. and Evergreen Coast Capital)
- Oncospark, Inc.
- R1 RCM, Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3n243