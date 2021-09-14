United States $286.7 Bn Revenue Cycle Management Markets to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. revenue cycle management market size is projected to reach USD 286.7 billion by 2028. This market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

An increase in pressure on healthcare providers to implement revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, the rise in adoption of Consumer-driven Healthcare (CDH) accounts, and growth in the number of collaborations in the market are the major factors driving the industry growth.



The integrated product type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70% in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. These systems provide seamless access to clinical data from Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and similar databases.

For instance, according to a news article published by Cerner Corp. in 2020, fully integrated EHR systems provided by the company are proving to be beneficial and providing improvements in the RCM systems at the San Juan Regional Medical Center. Hence, the rising adoption of integrated systems is likely to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.



On the basis of delivery mode, the web-based segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020. Key factors responsible for this growth included affordability, rapid Return on Investment (RoI), and ease of deployment of these systems. On the other hand, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on sourcing, the outsourcing segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. There is a rise in the demand for services outsourcing during the Covid-19 pandemic owing to the rapidly increasing inpatient volume, claim fluctuations and staff productivity.



U.S. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Regulatory Framework

Reimbursement framework

Regulatory Modifications Influencing Radiology Reimbursement

Regulatory Modifications Influencing Cardiology Reimbursement

Preparing for Value-Based Reimbursement in Oncology Practices

Standards & Compliances

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Technological Advancements

Increase in Outsourcing of RCM

Increasing Adoption of mhealth

Growth of High-deductible Health Plans (HDHPs)

Market Restraint Analysis

Increasing Payer Partnerships

Lack of Professionals to Handle RCM Processes

Market Opportunities

The U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Analysis Tools

The U.S. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market - PEST Analysis

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Pricing Trends, by Physician Specialty

Product Adoption Patterns Analysis

Technology Trends in the RCM

Covid-19 Impact on the U.S. RCM Market

The U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Competitive Analysis

Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

Healthcare veteran launched HealthRev Partners

Waystar Health launched Hubble

R1 RCM, Inc. launched R1 Professional

SOC Telemed launched RCM service offering

Mastercard launched new unit for healthcare billing and data security

Homecare Home-base launched new RCM tool

Apprio, Inc. introduced ApprioHealth

The SSI Group, Inc. launched a new machine learning capability for predicting payor remittance

Healthcare Administrative Partners launched MIPS Measure Assurance Services

Patientco launched PatientWalletSM

Vendor Landscape

Key company market share analysis, 2020

Company market position analysis

Market Differentiators

Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

Investment

Partnership

Merger & Acquistion

List of key emerging companies' /technology disruptors/innovators

Company Profiles

The SSI Group, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital Fund Management, L.L.C. and Evergreen Coast Capital)

Oncospark, Inc.

R1 RCM, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

