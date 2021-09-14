RESOLUTION OF THE SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF SOLIDIUM OY ON CAPITAL REPAYMENT

English Finnish Swedish

The State of Finland, being the sole shareholder of Solidium Oy, has on 14 September 2021 resolved that Solidium will transfer all its shares in SSAB AB worth EUR 271 million as capital repayment to the State of Finland. Consequently, Solidium’s holding in SSAB will decrease from 6.3 per cent to 0.0 per cent and Solidium’s number of votes from 8.0 per cent to 0.0 per cent.





Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)50 561 1501





