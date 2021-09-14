Global $4.54 Bn Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Markets, 2021-2025 & 2030

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut-down.



This report describes and explains the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market reached a value of nearly $2,223.5 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $2,223.5 million in 2020 to $3,362.1 million in 2025 at a rate of 8.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 and reach $4,547.7 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased healthcare spending, rise in funding, aid as non - animal alternatives for preclinical trials and increasing demand of personalized medicines. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was lack of awareness on induced pluripotent stem cell.



Going forward, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth genomic projects, development in iPSC models, increasing funding and increasing prevalence of genetic diseases. Factors that could hinder the growth of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market in the future include risk associated with it and high costs associated with storage.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented by application into drug discovery and toxicity studies, academic research, cell & gene therapy, and regenerative medicine. The drug discovery and toxicity studies was the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by application, accounting for 48.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, cell & gene therapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.82% during 2020-2025.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is also segmented by end-user into hospitals and research laboratories. The research laboratories was the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by end-user, accounting for 68.5% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the hospitals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2020-2025.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is also segmented by derived cell type into amniotic, hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes and others. The fibroblasts was the largest segment of the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by derived cell type, accounting for 33.0% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by derived cell type, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2020-2025.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is fragmented, with a large number of players constituting the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 26% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Takara Bio Inc., ViaCyte, and Fate Therapeutics.



The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by derived cell type will arise in the fibroblasts segment, which will gain $360.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by end-user industry will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $393.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market segmented by application will arise in the drug discovery and toxicity studies segment, which will gain $520.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market size will gain the most in the USA at $132.6 million.



1. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Executive Summary



6. Introduction

7. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Characteristics

8. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Trends Strategies

9. Impact Of Covid-19 On Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market

10. Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Size Growth

11. Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Segmentation

