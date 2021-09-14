Global data center rack market size to amass USD 3495.1 million valuation by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global data center rack market size was valued at USD 2467.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.1% over 2021-2027, subsequently accumulating a valuation of USD 3495.1 million by the end of forecast period.

The study also highlights the market segmentation including type and application ambit along with geographical landscape, thereby uncovering the top opportunities for investment in the following years. It further expounds the major players to offer a deep understanding of the competitive scenario and help stakeholders articulate beneficial strategies for the future. Besides, an exclusive study of industry value chain, from the suppliers to the distributors and consumers is provided in the document.

Increasing construction of new data centers is a major factor driving the market growth. Many leading companies including Google and Microsoft are building data centers across the world to expand their technical prowess and serve a larger customer base.

Further, rise in demand from BRIC countries, a group of five major emerging economies, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is anticipated to augment the industry remuneration in the forthcoming years.

For the record, a data center rack is a physical steel and electronic framework which is designed to contain servers, cables, networking devices, and other data center computing equipment. This structure offers equipment positioning and arrangement within a data center facility.

Product type segmentation overview

Based on type, global data center rack industry is segmented into open frame racks, rack enclosures, and wall-mount racks. Among these, rack enclosures segment dominated the overall market share in 2016, accounting for 81% of units shipped in that year and is likely to witness lucrative growth trends over the forecast duration. This can be mainly ascribed to their have better performance over counterparts.

Geographical landscape summary

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are the key regional contributors to the market growth. Experts state that United States boasts of large consumer base, accounting for 41% of the overall consumer market share in 2016, followed by Europe and China.

Competitive arena review

Prominent companies swaying the industry dynamics are AMCO Enclosures (IMS Engineered Products), Dataracks, Fujitsu Ltd., Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Tripp Lite, Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Rittal Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, and Emerson Electric Co.

The development of new and innovative products at affordable pricing, mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions will play a major role in dictating the revenue generation potential of businesses in this domain.

