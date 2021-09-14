Air Duct Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global air duct market size is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems across commercial complexes. Following are the trends fueling the market expansion from 2021 to 2027:

Fiberglass used for air ducts in Europe:

Among raw materials like galvanized steel, aluminum, polymers, and fiberglass, Europe air duct market size from fiberglass will register a stable CAGR of over 2.5% up to 2027. This material is used to manufacture air ducts as it is used in a wide range of HVAC systems. The fiber optic lining in these ducts provides insulation from external sounds. Some of these sounds may come from HVAC machines or nearby office cubicles.

Rectangular air ducts gain traction in Europe:

The shape of an air duct holds as much importance as its functionality. The common shapes of air ducts include round, rectangle, and oval. Rectangular air ducts are predicted to be valued at $540 million by 2027. These air ducts are easy to install, incur low maintenance costs, and are more viable to use as compared to other alternatives. These factors will help overall Europe air duct market exceed a predicted valuation of $1.4 billion by 2027.

Air ducts find high use across European airports and metros:

Air ducts are extensively used in office spaces, retail stores, airports & metros, hospitals, multiplexes, and many other places. Europe from airports & metros applications will record a steady CAGR of almost 3% through 2027. The region is experiencing a strong rise in the number of people opting for air travel for their personal and professional commitments. The number of European passengers travelling by airways crossed the 1 billion mark in 2019 and is expected to grow even more in the future.

The number of airports being constructed is expanding at a steady rate to accommodate the increasing footfall for air travel. All these factors will create demand for air ducts to maintain the indoor air quality at appropriate levels and avoid air and noise pollution.

Construction projects in APAC region take a hit due to COVID-19:

Construction and renovation projects in Asia Pacific were abruptly halted due to the massive spread of COVID-19 virus in the region. With new cases emerging every day, the regional governments had to place certain restrictions and rules to bring the situation under control. Lockdowns and limitations on movement of goods and people were imposed. These aspects severely affected the real estate construction sector as people stopped buying new houses and there were not enough manpower and raw materials to keep the projects going at full capacity.

Stoppage of construction activities ultimately took a toll on the production of air ducts in APAC region as the demand for the same drastically fell. However, today with the situation improving in the region and rising awareness about the importance of having healthy air quality in indoor spaces has stimulated the demand for air ducts in Asia Pacific. These ducts play an important role in ventilation systems and improve the air quality of commercial buildings and homes to a great extent.

APAC producers use galvanized steel for air ducts:

Asia Pacific air duct market size is projected to cross $2.4 billion in value by 2027. The regional industry share from galvanized steel air ducts is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4% up to 2027. A major reason why this material is used to manufacture air ducts in the region is because of its important advantages like flexibility in planning, high tensile strength, great aesthetic appearance, and resilience to dust.

This type of mild steel is among the most used materials in air ducts across APAC region as it does not incur high painting cost and keeps rust at bay. Galvanized steel-based air ducts are easy to maintain as they have a robust structure.

Round ducts find high use in office spaces in Asia Pacific:

Round ducts will be highly used across office spaces in Asia Pacific as they are better at withstanding high pressure as compared to rectangular ones. They do not consume a lot of metal in their production and do not deform easily. They reduce the accumulation of dirt and smoke to a great extent and cleaning them does not consume a lot of time.

Office spaces require air ducts to facilitate seamless air flow from one space to the other. These ducts play a crucial role in the HVAC systems installed to enable proper functioning of ventilation systems. They help in keeping office spaces insulated from unwanted noises.

North America construction sector grows:

The construction sector in North America is growing at an exponential rate due to rise in industrialization and urbanization. However, the environmental concerns surrounding the emissions from this sector are growing at an alarming rate. The sector is often criticized for its large-scale emissions of harmful gases that have tremendously increased pollution rates.

Air ducts will be of vital use for this sector as US is witnessing the development of LEED-certified houses that create minimum impact on the environment. As most Americans spend a large amount of time indoors, the installation of air ducts at homes to improve the air quality will steadily grow. These are the reasons why air duct market in North America will become worth more than $1.29 billion by 2027.

Ventilation for retail stores and shopping malls in North America:

Retail stores and shopping malls is projected to record 3.1% CAGR through 2027. The regional disposable income is growing at a steady rate every year, prompting the need to have more shopping malls and retail stores to accommodate the people’s demands for various essential and luxury products. It has created a positive impact on the demand for air ducts as they will be used to keep the air quality inside malls and stores at optimum levels. These ducts are required to facilitate proper ventilation and keep a welcoming atmosphere in the complexes.

