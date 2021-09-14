Global Refrigerated Transport Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refrigerated transport market reached a value of US$ 16.11 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Refrigerated transport refers to the temperature-controlled freight shipping vehicles, such as refrigerated trucks and shipping containers. These vehicles are equipped with a built-in cooling system that maintains the desired temperature throughout the transportation process. They are commonly used for transporting products such as fruits, meat, seafood, and dairy, along with non-food products such as pharmaceuticals and flowers. These vehicles aid in maximizing the shelf life of the product, while ensuring year-round availability of seasonal products.



The growing food and beverage industry represent as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This, along with the growth of the cold chain industry across the globe, is further contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, owing to the growing health-consciousness among consumers, the demand for frozen variants of various fresh products has increased, along with the growing demand for the service from residential as well as foodservice operators, such as quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels and other eateries. Since the food products and raw materials require controlled temperatures during transportation for storage and prevention of spoilage, refrigerated transport has become integral to the distribution process. Additionally, the manufacturing of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs and expanding trade opportunities across the globe, are also providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, such as the implementation of favorable government policies and regulations regarding the production, processing, transportation and quality of products, along with the increasing adoption of marine transport vehicles, owing to their cost-effectiveness, are projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Mode of Transportation:

Refrigerated Road Transport

Refrigerated Sea Transport

Refrigerated Rail Transport

Refrigerated Air Transport

Breakup by Technology:

Vapor Compression Systems

Air-Blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Cryogenic Systems

Breakup by Temperature:

Single-Temperature

Multi-Temperature

Breakup by Application:

Chilled Food Products

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen Food Products

Frozen Dairy Products

Processed Meat Products

Fish and Seafood Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being C. H. Robinson, Daikin Industries, FedEx, DB Schenker, General Mills, Hyundai Motor Company, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Krone Commercial Vehicle Group, LAMBERET SAS, United Technologies, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Schmitz Cargobull, Singamas Container, Wabash National, etc.



Along with this, the publisher has also done a study on refrigerated transport market divided by region Europe and GCC which has enabled our clients to set up and expand their businesses successfully.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Refrigerated Transport Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Mode of Transportation

6.1 Refrigerated Road Transport

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Refrigerated Sea Transport

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Refrigerated Rail Transport

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Refrigerated Air Transport

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Vapor Compression Systems

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Air-Blown Evaporators

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Eutectic Devices

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cryogenic Systems

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Temperature

8.1 Single-Temperature

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Multi-Temperature

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Chilled Food Products

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Major Types

9.1.2.1 Dairy Products

9.1.2.2 Bakery and Confectionery Products

9.1.2.3 Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

9.1.2.4 Others

9.1.3 Market Forecast

9.2 Frozen Food Products

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Major Types

9.2.2.1 Frozen Dairy Products

9.2.2.2 Processed Meat Products

9.2.3.3 Fish and Seafood Products

9.2.4.4 Others

9.2.3 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Major Types



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 C. H. Robinson

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Daikin Industries

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 FedEx

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 DB Schenker

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 General Mills

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Hyundai Motor Company

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Krone Commercial Vehicle Group

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 lamberet sas

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 United Technologies

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Schmitz Cargobull

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Singamas Container

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.14 Wabash National

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio



