Global Insect Protein Market Insights (2021 to 2026) - Key Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Protein Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Insect Protein from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.



This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Insect Protein as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Human Consumption

Animal Nutrition

Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical

Companies Covered:

Proti-Farm

Entomo Farms

JR Unique Foods

Nordic Insect Economy

Enviro Flight

Aspire Food Group

Crik Nutrition

Agriprotein Technologies

Bugsolutely

Kric8

Hargol Food Tech

Griopro

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

5.6 Covid-19 Impact



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Insect Protein Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Insect Protein by Region

8.2 Import of Insect Protein by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Insect Protein Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Insect Protein Market Size

9.2 Insect Protein Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Insect Protein Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Insect Protein Market Size

10.2 Insect Protein Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Insect Protein Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Insect Protein Market Size

11.2 Insect Protein Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southest Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Insect Protein Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Insect Protein Market Size

12.2 Insect Protein Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Insect Protein Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Insect Protein Market Size

13.2 Insect Protein Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Insect Protein Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Insect Protein Market Size

14.2 Insect Protein Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Insect Protein Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Insect Protein Market Size Forecast

15.2 Insect Protein Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Proti-Farm

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Proti-Farm

16.1.4 Proti-Farm Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Entomo Farms

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Entomo Farms

16.2.4 Entomo Farms Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 JR Unique Foods

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of JR Unique Foods

16.3.4 JR Unique Foods Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Nordic Insect Economy

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Nordic Insect Economy

16.4.4 Nordic Insect Economy Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Enviro Flight

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Enviro Flight

16.5.4 Enviro Flight Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Aspire Food Group

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Aspire Food Group

16.6.4 Aspire Food Group Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Crik Nutrition

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Crik Nutrition

16.7.4 Crik Nutrition Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Agriprotein Technologies

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Agriprotein Technologies

16.8.4 Agriprotein Technologies Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Bugsolutely

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Bugsolutely

16.9.4 Bugsolutely Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Kric8

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Kric8

16.10.4 Kric8 Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Hargol Food Tech

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Hargol Food Tech

16.11.4 Hargol Food Tech Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 Griopro

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Insect Protein Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Griopro

16.12.4 Griopro Insect Protein Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

