The Canadian subsidiary of Prima Solutions, a global insurtech company for insurance and reinsurance professionals, is inching closer to Montreal with a move to the city of Brossard, famous for its vitality. After more than a year of 100% remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prima Solutions has adopted a hybrid work model that combines remote work with a collaborative workspace within the new premises. The goal is to promote the well-being and performance of its teams, while also meeting the company’s staffing needs.

The company had operated out of Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu (Canada) for more than 15 years. Prima Solutions Canada is the research and development center for Prima L&H, the cloud platform for life, health, and loan insurance, which supports the entire lifecycle of individual and group life and health insurance products, with total security and traceability across the entire value chain.

“Coming together to collaborate and create a community is at the heart of our company culture. Since the start of the pandemic and working from home, there have been an abundance of personal and corporate initiatives to bring people closer together. We wanted to prepare for when COVID-19 was finally behind us, and this move reflects our desire to come back together, without a screen separating us. Brossard’s extraordinary energy met our criteria for this new stage of development,” explains Edouard Lefebvre, CEO of the Canadian subsidiary of Prima Solutions.

Prima Solutions Canada’s new offices are located at: 4255 Boulevard Lapinière, Bureau 208, Brossard (QC) J4Z 0C7.

Source: https://www.prima-solutions.com/en/news/prima-solutions-canada-moves-closer-to-montreal-and-adopts-a-hybrid-work-model/

