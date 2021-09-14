Green Impact Ventures A/S – update regarding company announcement no. 76

English Danish



Company announcement nr. 79

Vejle, September 14th, 2021

INSIDER INFORMATION



Green Impact Ventures A/S's Board of Directors has decided not to complain about the deletion of the share from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, as pointed out in company announcement no. 76.



The Board of Directors maintains its criticism of Nasdaq First North's decision, but a complaint will keep the company in an unsustainable situation, which can last more than 6 months and which entails additional costs without the possibility of the company being able to raise more capital.

About Green Impact Ventures A/S

Green Impact Ventures A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology. Green Impact Ventures A/S is a major shareholder in the technology company Waturu ApS (water heaters), the company Watgen Medical A/S (medico) and in the company Aquaturu A/S (Aquaculture).

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com





Green Impact Ventures A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser

CDI GLOBAL ApS

Per Vestergaard

Direktør/CEO

Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000 Aalborg Denmark

T +4598110055, M +4521764317, E pva@cdiglobal.dk

Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk



Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:

Websites:

www.greenimpactventures.com

Financial reports:

www.greenimpactventures.com/investor/

Further press related news:

www.linkedin.com/company/greenimpactventures/

www.facebook.com/greenimpactventures/