Worldwide Commercial Washing Machine Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

The publisher has been monitoring the commercial washing machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 390.60 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period. The report on the commercial washing machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing hospitality industry and rising adoption of multi-housing laundry washing machines.

The commercial washing machine market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of online laundry market as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial washing machine market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial washing machine market vendors that include Alliance Laundry System LLC, BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH, Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., Electrolux AB, Girbau North America Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Miele & Cie. KG, Pellerin Milnor Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the commercial washing machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

