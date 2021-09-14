South Asia Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2021

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: South Asia, 2021" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains 28 pages of statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The report includes detailed information on textile and clothing production by country and it highlights the fastest growing markets for textile and clothing exports from each country by product category. Also, it provides analyses of developments in the South Asia region and government measures relating to the countries featured.

The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to, or investing in these countries. Textile and clothing exports from Bangladesh were down in 2019/20 and during July 2020-March 2021, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020 as a whole there were declines in clothing exports to all of the country's major markets. Textile and clothing exports from India were also down in 2020, reflecting declines in sales to a number of geographical markets.

However, they were up during January-March 2021. Similarly, textile and clothing exports from Pakistan were down in 2020 but up during January-April 2021. The fall in textile and clothing exports from Pakistan in 2020 reflected, primarily, a decline in sales in the EU import market although there was also a sharp decline in exports to China. Textile and clothing exports from Sri Lanka fell in 2020, reflecting declines in exports to all of the country's major markets. In the case of textiles alone, however, exports shot up.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

BANGLADESH

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Bangladesh to the EU

Exports from Bangladesh to the USA

Exports from Bangladesh to other markets

Production

INDIA

Exports

Export markets

Exports from India to the USA

Exports from India to the EU

Exports from India to Bangladesh

Exports from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Exports from India to the UK

Exports from India to China

Exports from India to Pakistan

Production

PAKISTAN

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Pakistan to the EU

Exports from Pakistan to the USA

Exports from Pakistan to the UK

Exports from Pakistan to China

Production

SRI LANKA

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Sri Lanka to the USA

Exports from Sri Lanka to the EU

Exports from Sri Lanka to the UK

Exports from Sri Lanka to Canada

Production

