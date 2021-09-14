Worldwide Interactive Whiteboard Industry to 2026 - Players Include Hitachi, Panasonic and LG Display Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Interactive whiteboards (IWB) are a modern alternative to traditional whiteboards that are commonly used in educational institutions and formal academic settings. They have a large interactive display that enables computer images to be displayed on the whiteboard. The display also allows the user to control various functions using their finger or a pen. A wide range of tools used for mathematical calculations, drawing graphs and painting are also provided in IWBs that make them a highly preferred choice among the users. They are primarily used in large spaces such as classrooms and conference rooms where presentations are delivered to a large gathering.



Growing digitization in the education sector is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The inclination of the masses toward virtual learning and e-learning solutions has resulted in the incorporation of IWBs in various schools and educational institutions across the globe. Furthermore, IWBs aid teachers in demonstrating concepts with enhanced visualization, which further aids in effective knowledge dissemination, especially to differently abled students. Therefore, governments of both developed and emerging nations are increasingly funding interactive learning methods in schools, which is further expected to drive the demand for IWBs. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the infrared technology, which makes IWBs more durable and comfortable to operate, and extensive usage of Digital Vision Touch (DViT) that uses infrared as a base and adds multi-touch features have assisted in the increased installation of IWBs in classrooms and corporate boardrooms. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Technology:

Infrared

Resistive

Capacitive

Electromagnetic

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Fixed

Portable

Market Breakup by Projection Technique:

Front Projection

Rear Projection

Market Breakup by Screen Size:

IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69"

IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70"-90"

IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90"

Market Breakup by End Use Sector:

Education

Corporate

Government

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Display, Foxconn, NetDragon Websoft, Samsung Electronics, NEC Display, Ricoh, Returnstar Interactive Technology, Boxlight Corporation, Cisco Systems, Alphabet, Microsoft Corporation, Ludia, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the projection technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the screen size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What is the structure of the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

What are the profit margins in the interactive whiteboard (IWB) industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Projection Technique

5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

5.8 Market Breakup by Screen Size

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Infrared

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Resistive

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Capacitive

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Electromagnetic

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Fixed

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Portable

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Projection Technique

8.1 Front Projection

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Rear Projection

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Screen Size

9.1 IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69"

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70"-90"

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90"

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

10.1 Education

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Corporate

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Government

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Hitachi, Ltd.

16.3.2 Panasonic Corporation

16.3.3 LG Display

16.3.4 Foxconn

16.3.5 NetDragon Websoft

16.3.6 Samsung Electronics

16.3.7 NEC Display

16.3.8 Ricoh

16.3.9 Returnstar Interactive Technology

16.3.10 Boxlight Corporation

16.3.11 Cisco Systems

16.3.12 Alphabet

16.3.13 Microsoft Corporation

16.3.14 Ludia

