Daymak Introduces RidePoints, World’s First E-Bike Reward Program - to be Included with Daymak Terra, World’s First Blockchain-Enabled E-Bike

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daymak Inc. , a pioneer in personal Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs), today announced that RidePoints, the world’s first EV rewards platform by Daymak, will launch with its first Avvenire product - the Terra e-bike. The Terra e-bike will also launch with Daymak Drive X, a state-of-the-art EV technology suite, and one of the many ways Daymak is backing up the statement that their Avvenire series has the smartest EVs on the planet. The Terra e-bike will be the first product to be released from Daymak’s highly anticipated Avvenire series , with deliveries set to begin as early as June 2022.



Daymak Drive X

Daymak Drive X is a blockchain-enabled, backwards-compatible software and hardware package that scales with each EV class in the Avvenire line-up. Through cellular connectivity, Daymak Drive X (DDX) will house the GPS integration package included with each Avvenire vehicle. This includes navigation, geofencing, and remote/emergency shut-off. DDX will also leverage user data to create a personalized riding and navigation experience, and to power the data-driven features that scale with the computer power of each EV class. DDX includes a next-gen edition of Daymak Drive, the proprietary EV controller which Daymak has been utilizing since 2014, as well as a next-gen Battery Management System. DDX will be accessible through the built in LED displays on the vehicle, or through smartphone pairing. DDX will also act as a node on a blockchain Daymak is developing, which will be announced in the future.

“E-bikes are the foundation which Daymak was built on, we had to introduce an e-bike like no other to kick off our Avvenire line, one that rewards people for reducing CO 2 emissions. The more you ride the more rewards you will receive not only will the data-driven DDX features set a new standard for e-bikes, the Terra e-bike is also being geared towards being a node on a blockchain that we are currently developing,” said Baiocchi.

RidePoints - The First EV Reward Platform

Launching with the Terra e-bike, RidePoints is the first EV reward platform where users can collect redeemable points for riding Daymak’s emission-free alternatives. Through the built-in LED display or mobile app, users can connect with the RidePoint community, access new routes and challenges, or redeem RidePoints for real-world products.

“The same way electric car owners get tax credits for buying green technology, we believe that e-bike owners should be rewarded too. Through buying our emission-free alternatives, our customers have been helping us make the world a greener place, and RidePoints is a token of gratitude for them, and for the Earth. We cannot wait to show people what the app has to offer,” said Baiocchi.

RidePoints will reward riders with every pedal stroke, and points are redeemable through Daymak for real world products. Furthermore, It is also a community for e-bike owners to engage with each other and the paths they ride.

Daymak Terra Deluxe and Terra Ultimate

The all-new Terra comes in two configurations, the Terra Deluxe (targeted MSRP of $3,495) and Terra Ultimate (targeted MSRP of $7,999). With two 15W solar panels, and multi-level pedal assist, it boasts up to 60miles/100kms in range and a max speed of 20 mph. The Terra also comes with built-in Bluetooth speakers and a drink holder, making this e-bike perfectly optimized for getting lost in the great outdoors.

Additional features include:

Thick tires, hydraulic disc brakes, and front and rear suspension, designed to tackle the toughest terrains around

High-power patent-pending Daymak Ondata Wireless charging technology, a first for any production e-bike

Solar panels with trickle charging, extending the life of the battery for emergency situations





To pre-order Terra, or for more information on the Daymak Avvenire Series, visit https://daymakavvenire.com .

About Daymak, Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

The Company’s Daymak Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective, and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.

Daymak continues to redefine powered mobility, empowering individuals to make statements, not emissions, on their way to a connected, accessible future. To explore that future please visit https://daymak.com/ .

The Daymak Avvenire series pre-order campaign is now live. To reserve your vehicle visit https://daymakavvenire.com/ .

