CommonLook Launches a PDF Starter Pack That Provides Free Access to Software and Services for 30 Days

For 30 days, users can get four top-rated PDF accessibility solutions at no cost and with no commitment. The pack includes:

CommonLook PDF

CommonLook Office

Self-Paced Training Modules

PDF Remediation Portal Access

The PDF Starter Pack is the first time CommonLook has provided such a rich offer to prospects. This announcement comes less than a month after CommonLook publicly revealed commercial prices on their top three solutions, CommonLook PDF, CommonLook Office and CommonLook Suite.

“Having been involved in document accessibility work for the last ten years, one of the issues is the steep learning curve that many experience when learning how to do the work correctly,” said David Herr, CommonLook’s Vice-President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances. “By offering our award-winning software tools, new module-based training and access to our remediation portal, new users can reach success quickly. In addition, the PDF Starter Pack gives users enough time to get an excellent understanding of how CommonLook can help them ensure fully accessible and standards-compliant documents.”

CommonLook PDF

A plug-in for Acrobat Pro DC that tests, repairs and reports on accessible PDFs.

CommonLook PDF produces high-quality remediated documents quickly and efficiently. It simplifies and accelerates remediation tasks while injecting a methodology into the remediation process. As a result, it’s the premier choice for industry professionals concerned with ensuring compliance with accessibility standards.

Used by more than 50% of government agencies

Listed in the W3C’s PDF Techniques for WCAG 2.0

Ensures high-quality, error-free remediation outcomes

Faster and more efficient than using Acrobat for accessibility

Loaded with powerful tools to accelerate the remediation process, CommonLook PDF produces quicker, more accurate and more efficient results than Adobe Acrobat.

CommonLook Office

Create accessible PDFs directly from Microsoft® Word and PowerPoint.

CommonLook Office is an add-in that enables authors to design documents with accessibility in mind. Building accessibility into documents early saves time and effort later in the process. A user simply inputs vital accessibility information before producing the PDF.

PDF Accessibility features comparison:

Easy-to-use for newbies yet powerful enough for advanced users, it ensures maximum accessibility in new PDFs at the lowest possible cost. In addition, users are guided through the process of making accessible PDF documents that accurately comply with Section 508, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), WCAG 2.0 AA, and PDF/UA standards.

Self-Paced Modules

A new way to learn CommonLook PDF and CommonLook Office while mastering PDF accessibility skills.

Training modules are always on and can be accessed at any time.

“The Training Department is excited to make available our online training options!” says CommonLook’s Vice-President of Training, Paul Rayius. “The training is broken down by concept so clients can quickly and efficiently navigate to, and use, the information they need not only while they are taking the initial training, but they can also use this as a resource while working on real-life remediation projects.”

Watch or listen to these self-paced modules whenever and wherever you want. They are self-paced, easy to follow, and are more in-depth than other forms of training.

Remediation Portal

Upload PDFs through a secure portal and have CommonLook remediate (fix) them for you*.

CommonLook’s team of experts manually remediates your PDFs and backs them up with their 100% compliance guarantee.

“Since 1999, our document verification and remediation services have provided an accurate, comprehensive and cost-effective way to achieve standards-compliance for public-facing, popular or large volumes of PDF documents and forms,” comments Monir ElRayes, CommonLook’s CEO. “Our revamped remediation portal makes this process even easier and more efficient. It is one of the many new improvements we are making to CommonLook’s service and software offerings.”

*Access to the portal is free; the remediation service is not

About CommonLook

Our mission is to make the world a better place through digital document accessibility innovation.

After focusing on PDF accessibility for over 22 years, we have a proven formula, and a streamlined process, for guaranteed compliance.

With industry-leading software, training and remediation services, CommonLook helps organizations comply with document accessibility standards, including WCAG, PDF/UA, HHS and Section 508.

CommonLook specializes in complex projects, high-volume capacity and cutting-edge automation.

Global clients are served through offices in Arlington, VA; Ottawa, Canada; and Melbourne, Australia. Customers include government departments and agencies, institutes of higher education, financial and healthcare enterprises, and major corporations.

