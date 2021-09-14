With Rides Comes Accidents. LegalRideshare Explains How to Handle Them.

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As riders return to Uber and Lyft platforms, the inevitability of accidents will also be on the rise. LegalRideshare, the only firm entirely dedicated to accidents and injuries, sheds light on what Uber & Lyft drivers, delivery drivers and gig workers should do in case of an accident.

The top 4 steps include:

#1) Ensure the Safety of All Passengers: Verbally confirm the safety of passengers to ensure that they have not sustained any major injuries as a result of the accident. ​



Verbally confirm the safety of passengers to ensure that they have not sustained any major injuries as a result of the accident. ​ #2) Obtain Passenger Information : It is crucial for drivers to obtain their passengers' full names and contact information. These individuals are witnesses and can offer unbiased evidence as to the facts of the crash and the liability of the drivers.



: It is crucial for drivers to obtain their passengers' full names and contact information. These individuals are witnesses and can offer unbiased evidence as to the facts of the crash and the liability of the drivers. #3) Call the Police: Call the local police department to file a police report. This report should include the facts of the accident, the positions of the cars involved, and the actions and statements of any individuals involved in the incident.



Call the local police department to file a police report. This report should include the facts of the accident, the positions of the cars involved, and the actions and statements of any individuals involved in the incident. #4) Seek Medical Attention: Drivers who lack health insurance may be hesitant to seek medical treatment, due to financial constraints. Law firms like LegalRideshare can assist drivers in locating doctors who treat patients without medical insurance, thereby allowing the injured person to get the treatment they need.

"One of the biggest mistakes people make after a crash is failing to obtain timely medical treatment," said Bryant Greening, an attorney and co-founder of LegalRideshare. "Long gaps between the date of an accident and medical care are devastating to bodily injury claims. It allows the insurance company to argue the accident did not cause the injury."

As the leading law firm for gig economy workers , LegalRideshare has secured millions of dollars for injured drivers, passengers, and victims. The firm serves as the national voice on gig economy law, policy and safety issues, having been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, CNN, and many other national media outlets.

To learn more about how the LegalRideshare team can provide important information or legal representation regarding ridesharing accidents, please visit its website .

About LegalRideshare

LegalRideshare is the first law firm in the United States to focus exclusively on Uber®, Lyft®, and gig economy accidents and injuries.

Since its inception, LegalRideshare has grown into a national brand. Its lawyers are the go-to source on rideshare-related issues, serving hundreds of clients and securing millions of dollars for injured drivers and passengers. Follow LegalRideshare on Twitter and Facebook .

