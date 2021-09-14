TONIGHT: CN Tower and BC Place will be lit green to say thank you to Second Harvest supporters

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight, the CN Tower, the tallest free-standing structure on the Western hemisphere and an icon of the Toronto skyline, and BC Place in Vancouver will be lit green to highlight the cross-country work and mission of Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization.



“Lighting these two iconic landmarks is a visual thank-you to the thousands of Canadians who are part of the food rescue revolution – they’re making a difference to people and the planet by rescuing surplus food and redistributing it to their communities,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “We’re celebrating and thanking our food donor partners from farm to retail, as well as the 2,300-plus non-profits that use rescued food to support 1.3 million Canadians dealing with hunger.”

Nearly 60 percent of all food produced in Canada is lost or wasted every year, including 11.2 million metric tons that is potentially rescuable and edible.

Keeping edible surplus out of landfill directly addresses a key driver in the climate crisis – greenhouse gas emissions. In the last year alone, Second Harvest’s food rescue operations prevented the release of 75 million pounds of greenhouse gases, including methane which is 25 times more harmful to the environment than carbon dioxide.

Through direct delivery and its Food Rescue App, Second Harvest works with food donors to capture their healthy, unsold surplus and redirect it to non-profit food programs, like seniors’ programs, student nutrition programs, shelters and food banks. Last year, Second Harvest recovered 22.3 million pounds of food and helped redistribute it to more than 4,300 food programs and 2,300 non-profits across Canada.

About Second Harvest:

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill negatively impacting our environment. The Second Harvest Food Rescue App connects businesses with surplus food to local non-profits, ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, Indigenous communities and the non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/.

For more information or to schedule an interview:

Benita Aalto, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications

Second Harvest

benitaa@secondharvest.ca

416-209-1391