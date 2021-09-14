Danforth Advisors Extends Support For Life Science Companies with Launch of West Coast Operations

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC today announced newly-established operations on the West Coast to support local life science companies with strategic advisory and flexible, scalable management of corporate and clinical business functions – from initial company start-up, operational accounting and financing strategy to clinical contracting and human resources.



Initially based in San Francisco, the company’s regional presence will extend to San Diego, Los Angeles and Seattle, all of which rank among the nation’s top 10 biopharma clusters1 and face intense competition for talent to help build, finance and grow companies emerging from world-class universities and research institutions.

“Despite its challenges, 2020 was a banner year for life science innovation and investment, with scores of new companies seeking strategic guidance or operational support to best enable their progress. We are built to make this growth journey as frictionless as possible – whether assisting with capital raising or managing the day-to-day accounting,” said Chris Connors, CEO, Danforth Advisors. “Though we’ve already been active on the West Coast, we are thrilled to establish local roots and leadership to partner with more innovators and ultimately help them advance towards their vision.”

Danforth’s West Coast operations will be led by two industry veterans.

Stephen Ghiglieri, Managing Director, Western Region, brings 30 years of experience as an executive officer and board member of both private and public life science companies ranging from clinical to commercial stages. In the roles of CFO, COO and CEO, he oversaw wide-ranging operational functions and financial events, including multiple IPOs, private equity, debt and alternative structured financings. He most recently served as CFO of Covalent Health.



brings 30 years of experience as an executive officer and board member of both private and public life science companies ranging from clinical to commercial stages. In the roles of CFO, COO and CEO, he oversaw wide-ranging operational functions and financial events, including multiple IPOs, private equity, debt and alternative structured financings. He most recently served as CFO of Covalent Health. Gregory Wade, PhD, Managing Director, Capital Markets Advisory and Co-Lead, Western Region, brings 25 years of experience in equity research, investment banking and business development within the life science industry. He most recently served as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking at BTIG, where he managed the origination and execution of private and public financings and strategic transactions. Spanning 15 years in healthcare equity research, he covered nearly 50 development-stage and early commercial biopharma companies.



“Danforth has a tremendous opportunity to fill important gaps in the competitive West Coast life science hubs, where early- and growth-stage companies will value access to premium talent and flexible, scalable services that meet their evolving needs,” said Ghiglieri. “I’m excited to build a local team to partner with clients whose work can ultimately change lives.”

“Accessing growth capital is essential to emerging life science companies, and yet leadership teams oftentimes face the difficult balance of managing this responsibility while simultaneously focusing on planning and operations to drive the organization forward. In my new role with Danforth, I look forward to working with private companies through the entire process from strategy through execution, whether seeking private equity or accessing the public markets,” said Wade.



About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the financial backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance, clinical business operations management and strategic and operational human resources. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 750 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

1GEN Top 10 US Biopharma Clusters, March 2021