ITSC Secure Solutions and AUBix Partner for Data Center Security and Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUBix LLC and ITSC Secure Solutions, LLC (ITSC) announced today that ITSC will provide security and compliance expertise for AUBix’s mission-critical data center that is currently under construction in Auburn, AL. Additionally, ITSC will be a customer of AUBix, using data center resources to host its industry-leading Virtual Suite Services (vSuite).



AUBix’s recently announced multi-tenant data center was praised by Alabama officials for bringing technology parity to underserved communities throughout the state. The project is expected to deliver an investment of more than $120 million total between AUBix and its tenant customers over the next 10 years.

“We are very pleased to partner with AUBix and be a part of this exciting development that will benefit communities throughout Alabama and the region,” said Ashley Avila, Founding Co-Owner and CEO of ITSC. “I believe that AUBix represents the future of technology infrastructure, offering a highly secure compute environment with turnkey compliance and cybersecurity services that allow organizations to focus on their core operations.”

ITSC offers expertise in cybersecurity, systems engineering, technical assistance, acquisition, and contract support to a range of customers including the U.S. Government. The company’s Virtual Suite (vSuite) is a hybrid cloud solution that will be hosted within AUBix to deliver ongoing cybersecurity support to organizations with limited internal resources or in need of deep cybersecurity knowledge. vSuite is a Managed Security Service Platform (MSSP) that includes Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO), Virtual Security Operations Center (vSOC), Virtual Incident Response (vIR), and Cyber Awareness Trainings (CAT). ITSC’s Cyber Assessment and Readiness (CAR)™ program helps prepare organizations for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessment. ITSC’s Cyber Readiness Team (CRT) is one of a limited number of registered practitioners that can advise CMMC implementations for companies under strict guidelines.

“As we talked with potential partners, ITSC clearly stood out, offering an unmatched depth of experience, resources and knowledge. Not only will ITSC ensure AUBix maintains the highest levels of security for the data center, our alliance allows us to offer cybersecurity services that augment our tenants’ internal resources,” said Andrew Albrecht, AUBix co-founder and CEO. “Shane Hammett, ITSC’s VP of IT and Cybersecurity, will serve as AUBix’s vCISO. He and his technology team bring a deep knowledge of cybersecurity as well as leading edge technology, giving AUBix customers access to data center services that are not present in the state of Alabama today.”

Certifications for the data center are expected to include CMMC Level 3, HIPAA and PCI, SOC 1 & 2 making it an ideal environment for a range of industries, including academic research, state and federal government, federal supply chain, utilities, healthcare, and financial services.

AUBix will offer 22,000 square feet of available data center space and more than 3 megawatts of critical power capacity across two data halls with redundant power and cooling. The initial 40,000-square-foot buildout includes customer office space, conference rooms, and tenant equipment storage. The six-acre site can be expanded to 100,000+ square feet, providing greater than 12 megawatts total and representing an economic impact of approximately $300 million of investment.

About ITSC

ITSC Secure Solutions is an award-winning Woman Owned Small Business offering a portfolio of secure engineering/scientific acquisitions across Defense: space, nuclear, medical, intel, and cyber. Our experience and knowledge of the customized contract management approach allow us to assist our customers in tailoring their acquisition strategy to meet their program requirements. ITSC has a proven track record of quality, performance, and commitment to customers and to our people. ITSC’s employees are dedicated to integrity through service & commitment. www.itsc-ss.com

About AUBix

AUBix LLC is a multi-tenant, mission-critical data center that will help bring technology parity to under-served communities in Alabama. The secure, compliant infrastructure will boost efficiency and cost-effectiveness, with carrier-neutral services and deep technology expertise. AUBix is expected to be an economic catalyst for the regions and communities it serves, enabling digital transformation for businesses, supporting healthcare, finance, manufacturing and academia, and providing access to high-speed internet. www.aubix.net