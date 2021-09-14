EV Battery Tech Formally Opens Trading to US Investors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB:CRYBF) and its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”) are pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States.



"There has been an overwhelming demand from our US shareholders to allow for the trading of our shares between United States accounts,” commented Bryson Goodwin, President and CEO of EV Battery Tech. “DTC eligibility allows our shareholders to trade our shares on popular US platforms such as Robinhood.

“Shareholders have also been demanding a stronger US presence to better spread the word of progress and development of our BMS and Blockchain technology as well as our Battery Product line, IoniX Pro, with a larger audience. I am very pleased to now be formally listed on the OTCQB and to have secured DTC eligibility, to answer these demands and enable easier access to our US shareholders,” continued Mr. Goodwin.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

“We are very happy to see the greater access to the shares of our parent Company,” commented Robert Abenante, Chief Innovation Officer of IoniX Pro. “We are very proud of our development at IoniX Pro and continue to push the envelope to provide the most cutting-edge products in our industry. Enabling a larger audience to participate in our growth will be a win-win for all our stakeholders."

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

