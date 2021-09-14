Global $63.24 Bn Mushroom Market to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mushroom Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Form, By End Use, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mushroom Market was valued at USD 45.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach 63.24 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.7% from 2020-2027.



Mushrooms are edible, fleshy and nutritious fruit bodies of certain macro-fungi groups that can be hand-picked & appear below or above the ground. Edibility of mushrooms can be described by absence of toxic effects on humans& desired taste & aroma. They are rich in riboflavin, potassium, vit. D, selenium and other ingredients which are beneficial for human health. Results of the clinical & pre-clinical studies on edible mushroom consumption suggest that their consumption may support healthy immunity, and weight management.



Market Drivers

The increase in vegan population demanding a protein rich diet is expected to be drive the growth of global mushroom market over the forecast period. Mushrooms are considered as superfood due to their nutritional content. These nutrients help mitigate oxidative stress & prevent/decrease the risk of chronic conditions, like cancer, dementia, and heart disease. Further, they provide a strong natural umami flavor, allowing consumers to reduce salt proportion by 30-40 percent thereby benefitting the health.



Rapidly expanding the food and beverage industry is accelerating the demand for mushroom across hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias, The rise in adoption of mushrooms as a substitute for meat will positively influence the market demand. In addition, the rise in demand for processed mushroom especially across western countries is expected to fuel the global mushroom market growth throughout the forecast period.



Market Restraints

Mushrooms have short shelf life which may hinder the growth of global mushroom market over the forecast period. Also, cultivation of mushrooms is heavily labor intensive & requires high operational costs which expected to hamper the market growth.



The APAC is the leading region in the overall mushroom market. China is a largest producer of mushroom across the world. The consumption of mushroom in Asian Countries like Japan, India, and Others is the increase in at a significant pace attributed by growing production along with the increased import of product in these countries.

In addition, the rise in adoption of advanced & modern mushroom cultivation techniques by mushroom farmers in the region is expected to propel the mushroom market in the upcoming years.



Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Bio-Fungi GmbH, California Mushroom Farms Inc., Monaghan Mushrooms, Highline Mushrooms, Scelta Mushrooms BV, Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Nasza Chata, Banken Champignons B.V., etc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26bb3g



