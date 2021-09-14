Encyclopedia of Islam and the Islamic World 2021

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encyclopedia of Islam and the Islamic World - 1st Edition" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Never before has the need for accurate, balanced, in-depth information on Islam been greater. In Encyclopaedia of Islam and the Islamic World experts from around the world - eminent scholars in anthropology, economics, history, law, literature, political science, religion, sociology, and women's studies - examine all aspects of one of the world's three great religions and its peoples.
No other reference work provides such a comprehensive and accessible treatment of this subject from historical and contemporary points of view.
Key Facts:
- 400 A-Z articles in 1100 pages, spanning 2 volumes
- Articles range from 250 - 5000 word essays
- 200 black & white and colour illustrations and maps.
Importance Of This Work:
- This is the only accessible, yet comprehensive, reference on Islam and the Muslim world
- The global conflicts involving Muslim countries and communities demonstrate the ever-increasing need for information and understanding on this subject.
Benefits For Readers:
- Essay from expert contributors drawn from around the world
- Appendices contain: timeline of Islam and genealogy charts to put events and people in context
- Short definitions, biographies, and essays examine the interconnectivity of the social, economic, political, and religious institutions
- Bibliographic sources open up a world of continued learning
- Fully cross-referenced to help explore related topics.
