Financial Services for CBD Companies in the US, 2021 Report

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: Financial Services for CBD Companies in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The problems with cannabis-related businesses obtaining banking and payment processing services have been well documented.

The issue has led many dispensaries in states with legalised cannabis to operate on a cash-only basis, leaving their employees at risk of being robbed. However, the problem runs much deeper than cannabis dispensaries and uniquely affects the CBD industry.

The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) of 1970 requires financial institutions to assist federal agencies in detecting and preventing money laundering.



This report addresses the reasons why the problem persists, what can be done in the current climate, and what might be done to address the problem.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Legal background

Some guidance provided

CBD more problematic than cannabis?

CBD product type matters

How big is the problem?

What can be done now

Long-term solutions

Regulatory guidance needed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lafxts