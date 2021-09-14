FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who’s Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for the Sixth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary had the most professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide for the sixth consecutive year. The annual guide recognizes professionals across the globe who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation, and transactional services.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 152 professionals named to the list. These experts represent the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 17 countries across the globe.
FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2021 list include the following:
Asset Recovery – Experts
- Wayne Anthony, Managing Director – London
- John Ayres, Senior Managing Director – British Virgin Islands
- John Batchelor, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
- Andrew Durant, Senior Managing Director – London
- David Griffin, Senior Managing Director – Grand Cayman
- Nick Gronow, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Andrew Morrison, Senior Managing Director – Grand Cayman
- Ian Thompson, Senior Managing Director – London
Competition Economists – Experts
- Meg Guerin-Calvert, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Susan Manning, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Nicola Theron, Senior Managing Director – Cape Town
Construction – Quantum Delay & Technical – Experts
- Roy Andrew, Managing Director – Stirling
- Lee Baker, Managing Director – Singapore
- Bill Berkowitz, Senior Managing Director – Great Neck
- Dan Clark, Managing Director – Houston
- Michael Cross, Managing Director – London
- Garry Crossley, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Stuart Downes, Senior Director – Perth
- Jon Dyson, Managing Director – Melbourne
- Paul Ficca, Global Segment Leader, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Seattle
- Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director – Paris
- Nelson Gallardo, Senior Managing Director – Atlanta
- Stuart Harold, Senior Director – Perth
- Thomas Hofbauer, Senior Managing Director – München
- Clive Holloway, Senior Director – Hong Kong
- Michael Jaspers, Managing Director – Atlanta
- Christopher Larkin, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- Thierry Linares, Managing Director – Paris
- Patrick McGeehin, Senior Managing Director – Bethesda
- Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Laura Miller, Managing Director – Pittsburgh
- Dave Murphy, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
- Andrew Oddie, Senior Director – Singapore
- Robert Poole, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- Stephen Rae, Senior Managing Director – Perth
- Frank Regnery, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Andrew Rhodes, Senior Managing Director – Pittsburgh
- James Taylor, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Louie Wu, Senior Managing Director – Seattle
Construction – Quantum Delay & Technical – Future Leaders
- Ali Al-Ahmad, Managing Director – Toronto
- Manoj Bahl, Senior Managing Director – London
Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery – Experts
- Richard Chalk, Senior Managing Director – London
- Sonia Cheng, Senior Managing Director – London
- Brett Clapp, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Craig Earnshaw, Senior Managing Director – London
- Veeral Gosalia, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Brett Harrison, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Christopher Hatfield, Managing Director – Sydney
- Nick Hourigan, Senior Managing Director – London
- Ian Smith, Managing Director – London
- David Turner, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
Digital & Data – Digital Forensic – Experts
- Nick Athanasi, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
- Gino Bello, Managing Director – Singapore
- Richard Chalk, Senior Managing Director – London
- Brett Clapp, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Craig Earnshaw, Senior Managing Director – London
- Renato Fazzone, Senior Managing Director – Düsseldorf
- Brett Harrison, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Sandeep Jadav, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Ian Smith, Managing Director – London
Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages – Experts
- David Ashton, Senior Managing Director – London
- Mark Bezant, Senior Managing Director – London
- Matthias Cazier-Darmois, Senior Managing Director – Paris
- Richard Edwards, Senior Managing Director – London
- John Ellison, Senior Managing Director – London
- John-Henry Eversgerd, Senior Managing Director – Sydney
- Paul Ficca, Global Segment Leader, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Seattle
- Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director – Paris
- Steve Harris, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
- Patrick Hébréard, Managing Director – Paris
- Basil Imburgia, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Ekaterina Lohwasser, Senior Managing Director – Munich
- Noel Matthews, Senior Managing Director – London
- Montek Mayal, Senior Managing Director – New Delhi
- Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Meloria Meschi, Senior Managing Director – London
- Neal Mizrahi, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- James Nicholson, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Mike Pilgrem, Senior Managing Director – London
- Jon Rowell, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Michael Salve, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Kenneth Stern, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Navin Waghe, Senior Managing Director – London
- Dawna Wright, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
- Andrew Wynn, Senior Managing Director – London
- Heiko Ziehms, Senior Managing Director – London
Forensic Accountants – Experts
- John Ayres, Senior Managing Director – British Virgin Islands
- John Batchelor, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
- Mark Bezant, Senior Managing Director – London
- Stephen Burlone, Senior Managing Director – Boston
- Andrew Durant, Senior Managing Director – London
- Benjamin Ee, Managing Director – Singapore
- John Ellison, Senior Managing Director – London
- Ken Fung, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Peter Glanville, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Julian Glass, Senior Managing Director – London
- David Griffin, Senior Managing Director – Grand Cayman
- Steve Harris, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
- John Hudson, Managing Director – London
- Basil Imburgia, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Lindi Jarvis, Senior Managing Director – Seattle
- Eddie Lam, Senior Managing Director – Shanghai
- Andrew Morrison, Senior Managing Director – Grand Cayman
- Brian Ong, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Geoffrey Peck, Managing Director – Melbourne
- Jose Pineiro, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
- Jon Rowell, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Jay Spinella, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Ian Thompson, Senior Managing Director – London
- Dawna Wright, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders
- Tara Mulkeen, Senior Managing Director – New York
Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders
- Liliana Diaz, Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Ben Johnson, Senior Director – London
Compass Lexecon professionals named to the 2021 list include the following:
Competition Economists – Experts
- Enrique Andreu, Executive Vice President – Brussels and Madrid
- Jonathan Baker, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Gustavo Bamberger, Executive Vice President – Chicago
- Gabriel Baron, Senior Consultant – Tel Aviv
- Dennis Carlton, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Georg Clemens, Senior Economist – Düsseldorf
- Mary Coleman, Executive Vice President – Boston
- Justin Coombs, Executive Vice President – London
- Lorenzo Coppi, Executive Vice President – London
- Miguel de la Mano, Executive Vice President – Brussels
- Neil Dryden, Executive Vice President – London
- Kirsten Edwards-Warren, Executive Vice President – London
- Kenneth Elzinga, Senior Consultant – Virginia
- Fredrick Flyer, Executive Vice President – Chicago
- Richard Gilbert, Senior Consultant – Oakland
- Urs Haegler, Senior Vice President – London
- Mark Israel, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Joseph Kalt, Senior Managing Director – Boston
- Michael Katz, Senior Consultant – Oakland
- Bryan Keating, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Benjamin Klein, Senior Consultant – Los Angeles
- Thilo Klein, Executive Vice President – London
- William Landes, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus – Chicago
- Andres Lerner, Executive Vice President – Los Angeles
- Valérie Meunier, Senior Vice President – Paris
- Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
- Janusz Ordover, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Jonathan Orszag, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
- Andy Parkinson, Senior Vice President – London
- Matthias Pflanz, Senior Consultant – London
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Roy Rosenberg, Senior Vice President – Tel Aviv
- Daniel Rubinfeld, Senior Consultant – Oakland
- Pekka Sääskilahti, Senior Vice President – Helsinki
- Rameet Sangha, Senior Vice President – London
- Marius Schwartz, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris
- George Siotis, Affiliate Consultant – Madrid
- Ian Small, Senior Vice President – London
- Pablo Spiller, Senior Consultant – New York
- Theresa Sullivan, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Elizabeth Xiao-Ru Wang, Executive Vice President – Boston
- Nadine Watson, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- David Weiskopf, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Robert Willig, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Elena Zoido, Executive Vice President – Madrid
Competition Economists – Future Leaders
- Patricia Lorenzo, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Christopher Milde, Senior Vice President – Berlin
- Lau Nilausen, Senior Vice President – London
- Laura Phaff, Vice President – London
- Andrew Swan, Vice President – London
Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery – Experts
- Michael Katz, Senior Consultant – Oakland
- Janusz Ordover, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages – Experts
- Manuel Abdala, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Carla Chavich, Senior Vice President – New York
- Lorenzo Coppi, Executive Vice President – London
- Julian Delamer, Senior Vice President – Buenos Aires
- Neil Dryden, Executive Vice President – London
- Mark Israel, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Joseph Kalt, Senior Managing Director – Boston
- Pablo López Zadicoff, Senior Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
- Miguel Nakhle, Senior Vice President – Houston
- Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
- Frédéric Palomino, Senior Vice President – Paris
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Marcelo Schoeters, Executive Vice President – Buenos Aires
- David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris
- Pablo Spiller, Senior Consultant – New York
- Nadine Watson, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Sebastian Zuccon, Executive Vice President – Buenos Aires
Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders
- Gustavo De Marco, Senior Vice President – Miami
