FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who’s Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for the Sixth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary had the most professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide for the sixth consecutive year. The annual guide recognizes professionals across the globe who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation, and transactional services.

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 152 professionals named to the list. These experts represent the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 17 countries across the globe.

FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2021 list include the following:

Asset Recovery – Experts

Competition Economists – Experts

Construction – Quantum Delay & Technical – Experts

Construction – Quantum Delay & Technical – Future Leaders

Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery – Experts

Digital & Data – Digital Forensic – Experts

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages – Experts

Forensic Accountants – Experts

Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders

Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

Compass Lexecon professionals named to the 2021 list include the following:

Competition Economists – Experts

Competition Economists – Future Leaders

Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery – Experts

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages – Experts

Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

