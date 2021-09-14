CloudMD Partners with 19 New Post-Secondary Institutions to Provide Integrated Mental Health Support Programs to Students

CloudMD’s Aspiria SAP is a leading student mental health provider in Canada



Adds over 167,000 new students to CloudMD platform

Increases partner network to 141 K-12 and post-secondary institutions across Canada

Various sizes ranging from 200 students to 48,000 students

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is excited to announce that it has partnered with 19 new post-secondary institutions across Canada to provide its Aspiria Student Assistance Program (“Aspiria SAP”) and multi-layered mental health resources to over 167,000 additional students.

With growing mental health concerns surrounding the pandemic and students returning back to school, CloudMD is onboarding the network of colleges and universities of various sizes ranging from 200 students to 48,000 students to provide additional resources to support the increased demand for mental health programs for younger individuals. The prevalence of positive screens for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and probable PTSD are over three times higher among young adults than among older adults. For example, 27% of young adults aged 18 to 24 have screened positive for major depressive disorder compared with 7% cent of adults aged 65 and older(1). Furthermore, during COVID-19 imposed social isolation, youth were most likely to report a negative impact to their mental health. 41% aged 15-24 have reported symptoms of moderate-severe anxiety(2).

CloudMD’s Aspiria SAP is a leading student mental health provider in Canada and has partnered with 141 K-12 and post-secondary institutions across the country. The service works collaboratively with on-campus health centres to provide additional mental health resources and additional access points of care for students. The integrated mental health service includes a suite of digital tools, including an initial clinical assessment and triage process, combined with a traditional short-term counselling model designed to positively impact outcomes. Students have access to the service 24/7, 365 days a year, and the services are available in person, by phone, web, and mobile chat/text. These features are very important as students can receive support where and when they need it, and in a way they feel most comfortable.

Karen Adams, President of CloudMD commented, “We are proud to partner with these schools to support students with our mental health programs that enable choice and provide the care they need at a critical time in their lives. We provide personalized wellness plans that consider each person’s unique needs and coaching to enable change. Ensuring support and access to care is important as students are returning to school. One of the key differentiators our platform offers is the initial clinical assessment allowing for triaging and treatment plans using nurse navigators. For students, this process results in better access to care, matching the right clinician to the right care pathways, with a focus on return to function. The Aspiria SAP provider is already a market leader in Canada, and we are focused on expansion into the United States.”

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes the leading Student Assistance Program and one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees and customers.

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 5 million individuals across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Julia Becker

VP, Investor Relations

julia@cloudmd.ca

(604) 785-0850

Media Contact: media@cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.