AGGRECOST™ Launches 'Bylt: News™' to Give Users New-Era Architectural, Engineering & Construction News, Data and Analytics

MILFORD, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGGRECOST™, a leading pioneer in the AEC consultancy and digital worlds, has announced that its incubator project "Bylt: News™" has launched. The new website is the face of a rollout that includes complementing and integrated products that bring BIM, users and products together in real time.

Bylt: News™ focuses on infrastructure and construction news, data & analytics. "We want to show a world of construction most people never see," said founder Anthony Patrick Urbano of AGGRECOST™. "We want to attract people to an industry that they would have otherwise overlooked, bring information, news and data not found elsewhere currently, and deliver it through channels that didn't exist previously."

The news and media outlet can be accessed via www.bylt.news, Apple News, Facebook News, and Google News currently. Bylt: News™ has also begun production of its digital series "Boots On The Ground™."

"Boots On The Ground™" aims to create a different view of construction by taking viewers across North America visiting some of the most interesting construction projects and facilities while documenting and meeting the people that work so hard building America through these historic times.

Bylt: News™ is part of AGGRECOST's rollout of integrated products this month. The company is also launching it vision of the future with Bylt: Passport and Bylt: Social OS and is a founding sponsor of the North American Institute Of Construction Professionals (NAICP). The products envision a digital world of real-time aggregation while empowering its users total control of their data, benefits, single data source maintenance and protection. More about the products and services relating to its new digital twin platform, marketplace and BIM can be found through the links above and through future press releases over the next few weeks.

Users, readers and viewers will be able to access news, jobs, bids, RFQs and products through the Bylt: News™ website and also through Bylt: Social OS™ platform and API as an app and in its feed by following @byltnews. The companies are the first to bring the real-time BIM world, users and products together as it takes its first steps into the AEC industry.

About AGGRECOST™

AGGRECOST™, founded in 2014, is a Construction Program Manager spanning multiple disciplines. With headquarters in Milford, Connecticut, the firm is a leading pioneer in construction consulting, data, marketing, and digital AEC technology. AGGRECOST™ develops mission-critical construction, engineering and architectural cloud and hybrid applications that focus on risk, costs and time on real estate development and construction projects.

Questions, Press & Investors can contact AGGRECOST via email at social@aggrecost.com and 844-500-COST.

About Bylt: News™

Bylt: News™, founded in 2020 and launched publicly in September 2021, is a participate and product of AGGRECOST's Bylt: Social OS Beta Program (formally Bid Box). Bylt: News™ focuses on infrastructure and construction news, data & analytics. Bylt: News™ strives to bring people to an industry that they would have otherwise overlooked while bringing information, news and data not found elsewhere, delivering it through channels that didn't exist previously.

Bylt: News also has an APP and Employee and Corporate Profiles within the Bylt: OS - Social Construction OS & Universal DOT/CSI/BIM API.

Questions, Press & Investors can contact Bylt: News™ via live chat or toll-free at 855-856-TIPS.

