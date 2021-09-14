Outlook on the Scar Treatment Global Market to 2026 - by Product or Treatment Type, Scar Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scar Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global scar treatment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Scar treatment refers to the techniques and procedures employed for the remedy of acne, keloid, contracture, hypertrophic scars, etc. Scars are visible wound marks caused by surgeries, injuries or infections. The treatment and revision procedures are employed to minimize the appearance of these scars so that they look more consistent with the surrounding skin tone and texture. In order to speed up the healing process, various treatments are used, including over the counter (OTC) gels, ointments, creams, silicone sheets; surgeries for skin grafts, excisions or laser treatment; and collagen injections. In some cases, topical creams enriched with Vitamin E are also applied to diminish post-surgery scars.



The increasing prevalence of skin diseases, along with the rising consumer awareness regarding various scar treatment options, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing aesthetic sense among the masses has led to the widespread adoption of skin treatment procedures. Furthermore, enhanced accessibility to dermatological facilities and the introduction of products containing both chemical and herbal ingredients are boosting the overall demand for the service. Dermatological clinics offer precise and latest technological procedures for cosmetic surgeries that provide effective results and cause minimal discomfort to the patient.

Additionally, surgeries conducted using laser instruments are used for reducing the visibility of scars after critical injuries. These surgeries also speed up the healing process while ensuring a painless experience for the patient. Other factors, such as rising urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the increase in affluent population, aggressive promotional activities by service providers and the introduction of organic and natural products, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global scar treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Product or Treatment Type:

Topical Products

Gels

Creams

Oils

Sheets

Laser Treatment

Surface Treatment

Injectables

Breakup by Scar Type:

Atrophic Scars

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars

Contracture Scars

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alliance Pharma, Avita Medical, Bausch Health, Cutera Inc., Establishment Labs S.A., GC Aesthetics PLC, Hologic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, etc.



