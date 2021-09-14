Pyxis Oncology Appoints Jay M. Feingold, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology ("Pyxis" or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Jay M. Feingold, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.



“Jay’s track record of success taking oncology ADC programs from discovery to commercial launch coupled with his deep understanding of clinical development perfectly align with our mission to improve the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat cancer,” said Lara Sullivan, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis. “We look forward to working closely with Jay to build and execute our development strategies to advance our portfolio of next generation ADC and immunotherapy programs to the clinic.”

Dr. Feingold added, “I am excited to lead the clinical development activities for Pyxis’ robust portfolio which presents a significant opportunity to meaningfully impact the lives of patients with cancer. I am eager to work alongside the team to build on the Company’s impressive preclinical data, further strengthen the clinical strategy and shepherd its candidates towards the next stage of development to significantly improve the treatment landscape for patients with cancer.”

Dr. Feingold holds 20 years of experience in clinical development and medical affairs with a history of successfully bringing new hematology and oncology drugs to market. Most recently, Dr. Feingold served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of ADC Therapeutics, where he led the clinical development of six ADCs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Previously, Dr. Feingold worked as Vice President of U.S. Medical Affairs and Chairman of the Global Medical Affairs Oversight Committee at Daiichi Sankyo. Earlier in his career, Dr. Feingold held various executive roles of increasing responsibility at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and was a member of the Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics and an Associate Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at the University of Connecticut. Dr. Feingold earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and trained in Pediatrics and Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at the UCLA Center for the Health Sciences.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology is developing a diversified portfolio of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. By advancing ADC technology, immunotherapy biology and leveraging its own proprietary target catalog, the Company is building a superior portfolio of biological products that may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. To discover, develop and advance its differentiated cancer therapies and technologies, Pyxis Oncology is also forging creative business models and alliances while leveraging its deep scientific understanding of the biology of the tumor microenvironment. For additional information, visit pyxisoncology.com.

Investor Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Jason Braco, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

jbraco@lifescicomms.com