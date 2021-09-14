Instar Appoints New Managing Partner

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instar Asset Management (“Instar” or the “Company”) today announced that Morty White, a seasoned private equity executive with over 25 years of experience in the North American middle market, has been appointed Managing Partner. Mr. White joins Instar’s executive management team where his responsibilities will include driving and elevating the Company’s origination and execution strategies and investment management activities.



“Morty has built his career around the same approach to partnerships, community, and coaching and mentoring that originally inspired Instar’s purpose of enriching people’s lives,” said Gregory J. Smith, President and CEO of Instar. “I’m delighted that he has chosen to bring his expertise and leadership to our team. Instar’s focus on people defines our culture and positions us to expand our network, pursue novel investment opportunities and grow our team. Morty’s insight, deep market relationships and proven investing experience are invaluable to these pursuits and the next phase of Instar’s growth.”

“What excites me about Instar is the opportunity to join a team that is building expertise in such an underserved market, and that prizes curiosity and challenging the status quo,” said Mr. White. “I look forward to working with everyone to build upon an already distinctive platform, enhancing the investment universe, extending Instar’s reach to a wider market and finding those new partnership opportunities.”

Mr. White was most recently a Managing Director at Wynnchurch Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in the North American middle market, where he spearheaded the American company’s Toronto office for 12 years. Prior to Wynnchurch, Mr. White ran a consulting practice advising equity funds and growth companies, and held senior positions at GE Capital, including serving as a Vice President in the company’s Telecom, Media and Technology Group. While at GE Capital, Mr. White was a part of the team that launched the company’s Merchant Banking Group and co-founded the private equity division.

About Instar Asset Management

Instar Asset Management is an independent alternative asset management firm focused on North American middle-market opportunities in the infrastructure sector and other alternative real asset categories. Instar’s growing footprint spans North America with a diversified portfolio of companies that deliver essential infrastructure services and value to communities, partners and investors, helping us to fulfil our purpose of enriching people’s lives. Visit www.InstarInvest.com

