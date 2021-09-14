EZ NFT’s Renaissance 2.0 Offering, Designed to Bridge Physical and Digital Art Worlds, Celebrates Sale of Three 1/1 Warhol-Inspired Works

Uniquely Commissioned Noe Alonzo NFTs Pay Tribute to Famed Pop-Artist’s Marilyn Monroe Editions



Las Vegas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that EZ NFT, an operating division of its controlled subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, announced the sale of three 1/1 NFTs. EZ NFT is the newest operating segment of the company’s blockchain-based ecosystem focused on creating diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT market. The 1/1 works by renowned photographer and digital artist Noe Alonzo were auctioned as part of EZ NFT’s Renaissance 2.0 offering which aims to bridge the digital and physical art worlds by offering collectors the chance to acquire iconic physical art pieces and the uniquely commissioned, one-of-a-kind NFTs inspired by them.

The sold works were auctioned as part of EZ NFT’s initial launch, Renaissance 2.0, which brought together five exceptional modern-day artists to generate 15 unique NFTs inspired by Andy Warhol’s Sunday B. Morning prints of Marilyn Monroe.

Included in the sale were Alonzo’s pieces, On Display, For The World, and Too See – stunning interpretations of Warhol’s depictions of the screen legend. Alonzo’s On Display NFT was sold alongside the original Warhol print. This first-of-its-kind offering in the rapidly growing NFT space was a ‘can’t-miss’ opportunity for Eric Witschen, purchaser, to expand his impressive NFT collection.

"As an art and NFT enthusiast I'm thrilled to add these incredible pieces to my growing collection," said Eric Witschen, founder of collectibles media and technology company, Neustreet. "Basing an entire NFT collection on celebrated physical artwork is an incredibly unique concept. I'm now the proud owner of two gorgeous Noe Alonzo 1/1 NFTs plus an original Warhol print. Pretty awesome."

“With physical and digital artwork carefully curated to complement each other, EZ NFT’s Renaissance 2.0 offering truly represents a new renaissance for the digital age,” said Russell Korus, EZ365 Founder and CEO of Wee-Cig. “The sale of these incredible reinterpretations of Warhol’s works demonstrates the viability and inherent opportunity of this unique concept we have pioneered. As a Wee-Cig company, EZ365 is focused on bringing value to investors, so it’s especially exciting that with these initial sales, we have progressed from concept to execution.”

Opportunities Remain to Invest in a 1/1 ‘Renaissance 2.0’ NFT

Investors and collectors seeking a unique addition to their NFT collection can view the remaining Renaissance 2.0 Collection pieces at auction on Known Origin, https://knownorigin.io/ez-nft

The works include stunning NFTs by digital art pioneer Vesa Kivinen, fine artist James C. Mulligan, digital artist James Suret and mixed-media artist Nanu Berks. Four of the NFTs are being sold alongside the physical Warhol print that served as the artist’s inspiration, enabling collectors to participate in the exponential growth of the NFT market, while retaining the joy of owning cherished, physical art. All NFTs include a physical, Infinite Objects display.

For more information on EZ NFT and its Renaissance 2.0 offering visit ez365.io/ez-nft/

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise. For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT Market, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

