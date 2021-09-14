Ahana Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Expand Access to Its Presto Managed Service for Fast SQL on Amazon S3 Data Lakes

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the Presto company, today announced it has been accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program . Ahana Cloud for Presto was launched in AWS Marketplace in December. As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Ahana will be able to drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by co-selling with AWS Account Managers who are the trusted advisors in most cases.



Ahana has also been selected into the AWS Global Startup Program , an invite-only, go-to-market program built to support startups that have raised institutional funding, achieved product-market fit, and are ready to scale.

“Traditional warehouses were not designed to hold all of a company's data. Couple that with rising compute and storage costs associated with the warehouse, and many companies are looking for an alternative,” said Steven Mih, Cofounder and CEO, Ahana. “Open source Presto is that alternative, making it easy to run SQL queries on Amazon S3 data lakes at a much lower price-point. Using Presto as a managed service for open data lake analytics makes it easy to use SQL on Amazon S3, freeing up data platform teams for mission critical, value-add work. Ahana’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and AWS Global Startup Program will allow us to be better aligned with AWS Account Managers who work closely with AWS customers, to drive adoption of Ahana Cloud for Presto and help more organizations accelerate their time to insights.”

Securonix uses Ahana Cloud for Presto for SQL analytics on their Amazon S3 data lake. They are pulling in billions of events per day, and that data needs to be searched for threats. With Ahana Cloud on AWS, Securonix customers can identify threats in real-time at a reasonable price.

“Before Presto we were using a Hadoop cluster, and the challenge was on scale…not only was it expensive but the scaling factors were not linear,” said Derrick Harcey, Chief Architect at Securonix. “The Presto engine was designed for scale, and it’s feature-built just for a query engine. Ahana Cloud on AWS made it easy for us to use Presto in the cloud.”

Ahana’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables Ahana to provide better outcomes to customers.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the AWS ISV Accelerate Program .

TWEET THIS: @Ahana joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program, AWS Global Startup Program https://bit.ly/3A9JdR0 #Presto #OpenSource #Analytics #Cloud

About Ahana

Ahana, the Presto company, offers managed service for Presto with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics. Presto, the open source project created by Facebook and used at Uber, Twitter, and thousands more, is a standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, and Third Point Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and PrestoDB Slack .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC

978-649-7189

beth@ahana.io