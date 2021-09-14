Tim Wilmott to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 24th East Coast Gaming Congress

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timothy J. Wilmott, former CEO of Penn National Gaming, will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum, which takes place October 25-26 at the Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center.

Wilmott, who joined Penn National in 2008 as President and Chief Operating Officer, led that company’s significant expansion in both land-based and digital gaming. Prior to joining Penn, Wilmott had a stellar career at Harrah’s Entertainment (now Caesars Entertainment Corporation) where he held a number of executive positions, including Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the operations of all revenue-generating businesses, including 48 casinos.

Over the course of his career, he managed and developed a broad array of gaming properties in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey and North Carolina, as well as overseas.

“Tim possesses an extraordinary combination of leadership and vision, and those are the chief ingredients that fuel growth and success in gaming, and have led to his storied career,” said Spectrum Gaming Group Managing Director Michael Pollock, a conference co-founder who will present the award to Wilmott at the luncheon on October 26.

The two-day ECGC features an agenda that includes:

Keynote addresses from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller

Nine presentations by gaming industry CEOs

Nine panel discussions

Other special presentations

A Day One evening cocktail reception at The Pool at Harrah’s

Earlybird registration available until September 24. Group discounts, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us.

Gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC.

Both East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum and Harrah's Resort will fully adhere to CDC, state and local guidelines that govern public events.

ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group, Esports Entertainment Group, and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Attachment