Sera Prognostics Announces Publication of Health Economic Analysis Supporting PreTRM® Test-and-Treat Strategy to Improve Maternal and Infant Health

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company™, focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced the publication of a rigorous clinical and economic analysis using actual claims data from a broad population of Anthem affiliated health plans to assess the potential value of the PreTRM® test-and-treat strategy.

The study conservatively modeled the PreTRM® strategy, consisting of testing and proactive evidence-based interventions, within Anthem claims data from individual and employer-sponsored plans, and showed both improved neonatal outcomes and reduced immediate and long-term treatment costs associated with premature birth, when compared to routine care. These results were published in the peer-reviewed journal ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research in an article entitled “Cost-Effectiveness of a Proteomic Test for Preterm Birth Prediction."

“The publication of these data adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of Sera’s test-and-treat strategy in identifying women at risk for sPTB and enabling evidence-based interventions to reduce risk, thus improving pregnancy outcomes while reducing the economic burden on payers and health care systems,” stated Gregory C. Critchfield, MD, MS, Chairman and CEO of Sera Prognostics. “We look forward to discussing the implications of these data as we engage with employers and payors in our efforts to improve pregnancy outcomes and reduce healthcare costs through expanded access to the PreTRM® test.”

The study analysis was conducted by Sera in partnership with HealthCore, using claims data of more than 40,000 pregnant women and infants who were members of individual and employer-sponsored Anthem health plans. The analysis evaluated the PreTRM® test-and-treat strategy by modeling the application of the PreTRM® test during weeks 19 or 20 of pregnancy, and assessed the benefit of proactive interventions consisting of more intensive case-management and monitoring, as well as pharmacologic interventions for women identified as higher-risk by the test, whereas usual care was assumed for any women without higher PreTRM® risk.

Key findings of the analysis include:

20% reduction in preterm birth <37 weeks’ gestation

33% reduction in births <32 weeks’ gestation

10% reduction in neonatal intensive care admissions

7% reduction in overall hospital length-of-stay

$863 net savings ($1,608 gross savings) per pregnant woman, a $54 million reduction in total costs over the study population



“The PreTRM® test-and-treat strategy is associated with both improved outcomes and lower total costs, which is rare among modern medical interventions, said Michael Grabner, Principal Scientist for HealthCore. “The findings were consistent across a wide variety of possible scenarios in terms of test uptake, treatment adherence, treatment efficacy, and accrued costs.”

Based on the study’s estimated net cost savings to the healthcare system of $863 saved per pregnant woman, the authors estimate that more than $850 million could be saved annually in U.S. individual and employer-sponsored health plans, assuming full uptake of the test-and-treat strategy. This is based on an assumption of approximately 4 million births per year, of which approximately 50% occur in women with such commercial health insurance, and further assuming at least half have no evident risk factors for preterm birth.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is a leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera’s mission is to deliver early, pivotal information in pregnancy to physicians, enabling them to improve the health of their patients, resulting in reductions in the costs of healthcare delivery. Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera’s precision medicine PreTRM® test reports to a physician the individualized risk of spontaneous premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. Sera Prognostics is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Preterm Birth

Preterm birth is defined as any birth before 37 weeks’ gestation and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. The 2020 March of Dimes Report Card shows that of approximately 3.8 million babies born annually in the United States, more than one in ten is born prematurely. Prematurity is associated with a significantly increased risk of major long-term medical complications, including learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, chronic respiratory illness, intellectual disability, seizures, and vision and hearing loss, and can generate significant costs throughout the lives of affected children. The annual health care costs to manage short- and long-term complications of prematurity in the United States were estimated to be approximately $25 billion for 2016.

About the PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM® test is the only broadly clinically validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that provides an early, accurate and individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM® test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM® test permits physicians to identify, during the 19th or 20th week of pregnancy, which women are at increased risk for preterm birth, enabling more informed, personalized clinical decisions based on each woman’s individual risk. The PreTRM® test is ordered by a medical professional.

