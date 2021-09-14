GBT Filed a Non-Provisional Patent Application For Its Apollo Wireless Motion Detection and Imaging System

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) with fast-track request a non-provisional patent, for their motion and position detection method system. The application has been assigned serial number 17471213 with the USPTO and the filing date is, September 10, 2021. The system is based on radio waves and can detect a moving entity’s motion and stationary positions enabling an imaging technology to show these movements and positions on a computer screen in real time. Internal project code name Apollo, includes an AI technology that controls the radio waves transmission and analyzes the reflections, constructing 2D/3D images in real time.



The technology can be implemented within a wide variety of domains like health monitoring, security and computer vision. Apollo’s technology can be also used as an efficient driver’s monitoring system, detecting impaired or distracted drivers, providing audible and visual alerts; and in extreme cases, take over the vehicle. The system can distinguish between living entities and objects working through mediums like walls, underwater and underground, which enable the creation of a wide variety of safety and rescue applications. The system’s range is be determined by its antennas and repeaters to enable larger coverage. GBT believes that this type of technology can be in the forefront of the wireless solutions arena; particularly, since it’s a wearable-less nature. The company is targeting building a generic prototype and engage with possible partners to implement a practical application.

"We invested vast efforts to file a comprehensive, non-provisional patent for our movement and position wireless technology. This patent covers electromagnetic waves, technology to enable “seeing” people and objects through walls and other mediums. We see a great opportunity for the system in the health domain as a wearable-less monitoring system. For example, it can monitor a house or a hospital’s residents for health vitals, emotional state and detect emergencies like falls, all without wearing any warning devices. The technology is practically a wireless computer vision system and works in real time. Enabling larger range makes the system an effective “eye” for autonomous vehicles, aircraft, and robotics. Apollo is based both on radio hardware and machine learning technology. Via rapid analysis of an RF data, Apollo can identify humans and objects, constructing computerized images and motion in real time. Its capability to detect tiny rhythms, positions and motions makes it a perfect a tool for a driver’s monitoring system ensuring passenger’s safety. We greatly believe that the Apollo system can offer major advancements in the health, security and safety domains and consider it as one of our major IPs.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

