SCI MarketView becomes taq Automotive Intelligence

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today SCI MarketView announces its brand is now taq Automotive Intelligence. The decision is the strategic vision of CEO Alan H. Bird and reflects the company’s evolution towards reinventing automotive sales and purchasing. The company’s business philosophy and early adaptation to a digital automotive marketplace is setting taq up to grow and thrive in this new era.



Turning automotive sales upside down, taq Automotive Intelligence is leading a complete re-imagining of how vehicles are bought and sold. The old is about to give way to the new throughout the automotive industry and taq is accelerating that shift.

“From our roots as SCI MarketView, we are driven by the idea to continuously modernize the customer buying journey,” says Alan H. Bird, CEO, taq Automotive Intelligence. “With decades of knowledge and experience, an innate understanding of the value of data, and a drive to revolutionize areas of the auto industry, we have evolved into taq Automotive Intelligence.”

As experts in automotive retail, financial lending, and competitive leasing, taq Automotive Intelligence is a creating a smarter way to sell cars. Committed, uncommon and relentless, the company is preparing for this shift in how the business operates.

Along with this shift in strategy, the company has re-aligned its senior leadership, with John Currado stepping into the President’s seat. With over 30 years in the industry and nearly a decade with taq, he is a leader in innovation and technology in the retail automotive space.

“taq team members have a keen desire to innovate and it’s my passion to lead them. We will make our customers better at selling to the new, digital savvy buyer, each of whom has their own unique path to purchase,” says John Currado, President, taq Automotive Intelligence. “Our team brings a unique perspective, strategic ingenuity and steadfast integrity to every relationship, providing Canadian dealers, lenders and automotive manufacturers the opportunity to do the same.”

Later this fall, taq will unveil new and updated services to further speed-up the automotive digital evolution. By building what’s needed to improve the industry and customer experience, taq is creating the future of automotive sales and a competitive advantage going forward.

https://taqauto.com/

About taq:

taq Automotive Intelligence (formerly SCI MarketView) specialize in technology and customizable solutions to enhance every digital touchpoint of the customer buying experience. As experts in automotive retail, digital marketing, leads management, and CRM, taq Automotive Intelligence provides a smarter way to sell vehicles. Committed, uncommon and relentless, taq bridges the gap from online to in-person, helping its partners gain a competitive edge in automotive sales. By building what’s needed to improve the industry and customer experience, taq Automotive Intelligence is turning automotive sales upside down.

