NASDAQ: TVTY Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Tivity Health, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) in March 2019 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: TVTY shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 25, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Tivity Health, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity's Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges, that the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity's revenues, and that as a result, Tivity's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 13, 2020, a consolidated complaint was filed and on December 4, 2020, the defendants filed a motion to dismiss the consolidated complaint.

On July 29, 2021, the court issued an order denying defendants' motion to dismiss.

Those who purchased Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

