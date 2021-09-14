Tetra Trust Company Welcomes Glenn Goucher, Jon Varley to Leadership Team

Canada’s only qualified custodian for cryptocurrency assets announces new Executive Advisor and VP, Sales.



CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Trust Company, Canada’s only regulated financial institution focused on cryptocurrency assets, announced today that Glenn Goucher and Jon Varley have joined their executive leadership team.

Glenn Goucher is an experienced capital markets executive with an extensive history in market infrastructure. He was previously the President of the Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS), prior to which, he was the President of the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC). Glenn is known for his experience in custody, clearing and settlement and has been a key driver of strategic innovation in the Canadian marketplace.

Jon Varley is a highly respected equities trader with a strong background in sales and trading. He was previously on the equities desk at Altacorp Capital Inc., where he focused on institutional equities trading.

“Glenn and Jon are both experienced, strategic corporate leaders who will support Tetra’s market leadership as the only regulated custodian in the cryptocurrency market,” said Eric Richmond, CEO of Tetra Trust. “As a regulated financial institution, Tetra is attracting capital markets executives who are focused on the integration of future technology and traditional financial services asset security. The addition of Glenn and Jon speak to the quality of professionals that see the opportunity in this space and are keen to join a team of trusted, cryptocurrency experts.”

“I’m excited to be joining Tetra, a company that has a clear first-mover advantage in the crypto ecosystem and is supported by a network of strong industry leaders,” said Glenn. “I’m looking forward to leveraging my expertise in custody, settlement and clearing as we establish Tetra as the dominant market leader in this industry.”

About Tetra Trust Company:

Founded in 2019, Tetra Trust Company is Canada’s First Qualified Custodian for cryptocurrency assets. Tetra received its Certificate of Registration from the Ministry of Alberta on July 5, 2021 and qualified to act as a custodian under National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions, and Ongoing Registrant Obligations. Tetra Trust is backed by Coinsquare, Canada’s premier crypto exchange digital asset trading platform, Coinbase Ventures, an investment arm of Coinbase, the largest publicly traded crypto exchange in the world, the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Mogo Financial Inc., Caldwell Securities, and others.

For further information visit www.tetratrust.com

Contacts

Tetra Trust Company

Eric Richmond, CEO, Tetra Trust Company

Email: press@tetratrustcompany.com





