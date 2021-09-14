GÉANT Delivers 800G Transmission on Research & Education Network with Infinera ICE6

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that GÉANT, Europe’s leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for research and education, completed a live network trial of 800G transmission on its pan-European production network. Powered by Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G coherent technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, this trial demonstrated the ability of GÉANT’s network to massively increase capacity and scale significant amounts of bandwidth to meet the growing needs of the research community.



Scientists and researchers from areas such as bioinformatics, medicine, physics, astronomy, and climate change rely on the network provided by GÉANT and its NREN partners to share vast amounts of vital data; consequently, the network needs to stay well ahead of bandwidth requirements. Traffic levels have grown by an average of 30% per year over the past five years, and the GÉANT network carries around 7 petabytes of data every day.

“Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution demonstrated superior performance in increasing optical reach and capacity, demonstrating its ability to help us accelerate service for the research and education community to meet their critical needs. This trial clearly shows the value of Infinera’s innovative technology, and we are pleased to trial this technology with a trusted partner,” said Bram Peeters, Chief Network Operations Officer, GÉANT.

“GÉANT is a leader in developing collaboration services that facilitate important international cooperation between researchers and educators, and deploying the latest technology to stay at the forefront of this is critical to their organization,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “The demonstration with Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution proves that the industry’s latest technology can seamlessly power GÉANT’s network with high-performance and high-capacity services, significantly enhancing their overall network.”

