Six WyoTech Students Given Star Treatment, Offered Jobs by C&B Operations, a John Deere Dealer, During Recruiting Trip

LARAMIE, Wyo., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six WyoTech students were sent jet hopping by C&B Operations, a John Deere dealer, to tour a handful of C&B's 37 tractor dealerships. This recruiting trip resulted in all students receiving job offers from C&B.

The half-dozen WyoTech students are close to finishing their nine-month program to become advanced diesel technicians — a highly sought-after position.

"Our most in-demand position that I am recruiting for is diesel technicians," C&B recruiter Carey Brenner told the Laramie Boomerang. "They are in high demand."

USA Today reported that in August there were 8.4 million job openings. Like many companies across the U.S., South Dakota-based John Deere is struggling to find qualified workers.

Analysis by staffing leader PeopleReady found the most in-demand skilled trade jobs are remaining unfilled for extended periods of time due to the shortage of qualified workers.

"WyoTech's mission is to prepare students for success in their career of choice. For these students to be offered jobs by C&B, before they have even completed their program, is a testament to the training offered here at WyoTech and how those in the industry view WyoTech," said WyoTech President Jim Mathis.

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit, technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

