Snap One Holdings Corp. Announces Three Appointments to Board of Directors In Connection with Recent Public Listing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, today announced the appointments of Dr. Annmarie Neal, Adalio Sanchez, and Amy Steel Vanden-Eykel to its Board of Directors, effective January, June, and July 2021, respectively. Supporting the Company’s expanded responsibilities and needs after its recent public listing in July, these new board members will serve on various committees and provide strategic oversight to the business.

“As we strive to grow our organization, we need a highly qualified and diverse leadership team to support our expanded mission,” said Company CEO John Heyman. “Our three newest board members bring diverse skills and experiences across the electronics, software, IT, and communications industries. We believe that their breadth of backgrounds and unique talents makes for a well-rounded executive leadership group that will lead us confidently forward as a public organization.”

Sanchez and Neal serve as Class II directors, and Vanden-Eykel serves as a Class III director.

Appointment of Dr. Annmarie Neal

Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Neal is a Partner and Chief Talent Officer at Hellman & Friedman, a private equity firm where she has worked since 2015. Previously, Dr. Neal ran her own consulting firm and held Chief Talent Officer positions at Cisco Systems from 2006 to 2012 and at First Data Corporation from 2000 to 2005.

“Annmarie’s deep knowledge in HR operations and organizational structuring will be important for supporting our company’s transition into the public markets, especially as we look to continue with our ambitious growth goals,” said Snap One Holdings Corp. Chairman of the Board Erik Ragatz.

Dr. Neal serves on the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Appointment of Adalio Sanchez

Appointed in June, Adalio Sanchez is President of S Group Advisory LLC, a management consulting firm providing advisory services on business strategy, technology, and operational excellence. Since 2015, he also has served on the board of directors of ACI Worldwide Inc., a software company serving the electronics payments market, and since 2019 has served on the Board of Avnet Inc., a global electronic components distribution and technology solutions company. He also serves on the Board of trustees of the MITRE Corporation. Sanchez has previously served on the Board of Quantum Corporation, a computer storage solutions company, and has held various executive positions at international technology companies. He worked in many capacities at IBM Corporation for over three decades.

“Adalio brings decades of leadership and governance experience across global technology and software companies,” continued Ragatz. “His extensive board-level experience at leading organizations will be an invaluable source of oversight and advice as we expand our product lines and scale operations to new markets.”

Sanchez serves on the Audit and Risk Management Committee, Compensation Committee, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Appointment of Amy Steel Vanden-Eykel

Appointed to the Board in July, Amy Steel Vanden-Eykel is the Senior Vice President of Merchandising & Marketing for Staples, Inc., an office products and services company, a position she has held since September 2019. In this role, she leads the teams responsible for Staples’ e-commerce experience, pricing and promotional strategy, and several marketing teams. Vanden-Eykel joined Staples in July 2008 and has held positions of progressively increasing seniority since that time. Before joining Staples, she worked for seven years at Kaiser Associates, a strategy consulting firm.

Ragatz added: “Amy has successfully led the development and execution of strategic initiatives throughout her career at Staples giving her a directly applicable industry background. In particular, we’ll look to leverage her e-commerce expertise as we continue to expand our first and third-party product offerings for the growing smart living market.”

Vanden-Eykel serves on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Snap One

Snap One provides a suite of products, services, and software to its network of professional do-it-for-me (“DIFM”) integrators that enable them to deliver smart living experiences for their residential and small business end users. The Company’s hardware and software portfolio includes leading proprietary and third-party offerings across connected, infrastructure, and entertainment categories. Additionally, Snap One provides technology-enabled workflow solutions to support integrators throughout the project lifecycle, enhancing their operations and helping them to profitably grow their businesses. For more information, please visit snapone.com.

