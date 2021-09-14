US Geological Survey Selects NV5 to Provide Services for Geospatial Contract valued up to $850 Million

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that the US Geological Survey (USGS) has selected NV5 for a multiple-award indefinite delivery contract with a ceiling of $850M for Geospatial Product and Services Contract (GPSC4). Services provided under the GPSC4 contract support federal, state, and municipal government entities that partner with the USGS for their geospatial data requirements.



GPSC4 supports multiple federal and state programs including the 3D Elevation Program, FEMA Flood Mapping, 3D National Hydrography Program, and Earth Mapping Resources Initiative. Under the contract, NV5 will provide advanced geospatial data acquisition, processing, and analytics utilizing leading-edge technologies such as topographic lidar, riverine and coastal topo-bathymetric lidar, multispectral imagery, geophysical surveying, and elevation-derived hydrography.

“Since 1997, NV5 Geospatial has supported the USGS as the nation’s leading resource for geospatial data by delivering the latest geospatial technologies and data analytics to the USGS and its partners,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Services provided under the GPSC4 contract will support water quality and conservation, floodplain and coastal management, sea level rise, natural resource conservation, infrastructure management, aviation safety, and renewable energy.”

The GPSC4 contract has a maximum duration of five years and is the successor to GPSC3. NV5 was awarded $135 million in revenue on the GPSC3 contract over a period of five years. GPSC contracts are AE qualifications-based awards, and NV5 has held consecutive contracts for over 20 years.

