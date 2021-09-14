New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tea Extract Market, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150646/?utm_source=GNW





Global Tea Extract Market, By Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Lemon Tea, Others(White Tea)), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global tea extract market is estimated to grow at impressive rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages and the application of tea extracts in cosmetics and nutraceuticals.The popularity and demand for tea extract is increasing due to several health benefits and applications associated with tea extract.



Tea is obtained from the Camellia Sinensis plant.Depending upon the processing of the leaves of different types of Camellia Sinensis plant, there are different tea extracts available in the market, which include white tea extract, green tea extract, black tea extract and oolong tea extract.



Green tea has already gained grip across the global market as a healthy alternative for caffeinated drinks.

Tea extract has bioactive ingredients, which include Epigallocatechin (EGCG), theaflavins, polyphenol and caffeine.It is associated with antioxidants that provide an abundance of health benefits.



It has a calming effect on the nervous system & mind, lowers the level of blood sugar & cholesterol, which helps in maintaining the cardiovascular health of humans, reduces the risk of cancer and other diseases such as Alzheimer. Tea extract also helps boost the metabolism and helps to burn excess body fat.

The global tea extract market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.In terms of region, Asia Pacific is the main tea-producing and tea consuming region across the globe, hence the demand for green tea extract and black tea extract is likely to gain traction in the region.



Innovative use of green tea extract in cosmetics has also expanded its growth opportunities in the market. The demand for tea extract is going to increase in regions such as North America in the upcoming years due to increasing awareness among consumers regarding the negative health effects of carbonated and other beverages.



The major players operating in the global tea extract market are Finlay Tea Solutions UK Ltd., Akbar Brothers (Pvt) Ltd., Martin Bauer GmbH & Co KG, Tata Global Beverages Limited, Amax NutraSource Inc., Cymbio Pharma Pvt Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., AVT Natural Products Ltd., The Republic of Tea, Inc., Nestle S.A. and others. The increase in FDI and increase in the living standard of people are going to make countries like China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand a promising market for tea extract producers.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F–2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global tea extract market.

• To classify and forecast global tea extract market based on type, application, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global tea extract market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global tea extract market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global tea extract market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global tea extract market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Tea Extract market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Tea extract manufacturers and suppliers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to tea extract

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Tea Extract market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Tea Extract Market, By Type:

o Green Tea

o Black Tea

o Oolong Tea

o Lemon Tea

o Others (White Tea)

• Global Tea Extract Market, By Application:

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

o Cosmetics

o Others

• Global Tea Extract Market, By Distribution Channel

o Store Based

o Non-Store Based

• Global Tea Extract Market, By Region

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Tea Extract market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150646/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________