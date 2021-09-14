Investors in NASDAQ: VIEW shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against View, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) shares.

Investors who purchased in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 18, 2021. Those NASDAQ: VIEW investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 18, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against View, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product, that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual, that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for prior periods were misstated, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.