New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Ceramics: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150647/?utm_source=GNW





In this report the aerospace ceramics market is segmented by material, segment and application.Recently, thermal and structural applications have been at the center of research and development activities for aerospace ceramics.



Carbon-based composites are gaining popularity in structural applications in the aerospace industry.



Report Includes:

- 50 data tables and 29 additional tables

- An up-to-date analysis of current and future global markets for aerospace ceramics

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the key enabling technologies for aerospace ceramics, major market dynamics (DROs), regulatory scenario, and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Evaluation and forecast the aerospace ceramics market size (product sales in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by composition, application, end use segment, and geography

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other important RoW countries

- Assessment of industry supply networks, significant industry organizations, trends and opportunities, and value chain analysis of overall aerospace materials that affect this marketplace

- Insight into the emerging aerospace materials, their historical background and applications, and review of recent developments in the industry

- Company profiles descriptions of the major aerospace ceramics industry participants, including 3M , Corning Inc., Hexcel , Honeywell International , Oerlikon Metco , and Saint-Gobain



Summary:

The global market for aerospace ceramics was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020, although it was slowed during the year by the COVID-19 pandemic.It is estimated the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2021 to 2026 to reach $REDACTED billion in 2026.



Composites such as carbon-fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) and glass-fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) are experiencing high demand for structural applications in aerospace materials. Thus, the REDACTED segment will dominate the market by composition during the forecast period.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly incorporating ceramics and composites into aircraft to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency.Ceramics also help manufacturers cope with tightening emission norms across the globe.



Companies are actively investing large amounts in research to develop betterperforming ceramics and composites. This has put ceramics in the spotlight as a lucrative opportunity for stakeholders of the aerospace materials industry.



This study will help aerospace ceramics manufacturers, raw material suppliers, aircraft and component manufacturers, along with other stakeholders to stay abreast of the technology and the demand for it in the years ahead.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________